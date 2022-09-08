TU offers new wrinkles to stadium, game-day presentation for season-opener

For the University of Tulsa’s home opener against Northern Illinois on Saturday evening, the school is introducing a number of new fun details to enhance the spectators’ experience.

Kickoff isn’t until 6 p.m., but festivities will get underway starting at 1 p.m. with tailgating at Chapman Commons.

Several changes to the tailgating experience have been made, which Jason Malay, Associate Athletic Director for revenue generation and fan engagement, outlined in detail during a presentation with Athletic Director Rick Dickson on Aug. 24.

“It’s not going to look anything like it has in the past,” Malay said of the scene at Chapman Commons. “Instead of having a bunch of different tents sectioned off where you have to be part of a certain group to get in, this year we’re having one giant tent in the middle that the Alumni and Champions Fund is hosting. Everybody’s welcome, there will be free food and drink, it’s going to be a cool experience.

“Also this year, you can drop off a tent and tailgate on Chapman Commons for free, everybody’s welcome. Just let us know you’re coming and we’ll make a spot for you. We really want to have an inclusive tailgate, make it feel like Tulsa, bring everybody together and have a great time.”

Other fun attractions for fans will be available elsewhere on Chapman Commons, with inflatables and a bungee run, as well as rock climbing, an axe-throwing station and a cornhole tournament for those who register in advance. A 9-foot by 16-foot TV will be showing the game of the day.

At 2 p.m., a concert begins with the Brad Duvall Band playing on the stage at Chapman Commons, followed by country music star David Nail, who has two No. 1 hits on the Country charts, at 3:30 p.m.

Returning this year will be the "team walk" that will see the players proceed from in front of Chapman Commons along Eighth Street and into the stadium to their locker room, starting at approximately 3:45 p.m. The Golden Hurricane had stopped this tradition the past two seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

And this Saturday is “Fan Appreciation Day,” so the first 5,000 fans through the gates will receive a free Tulsa T-shirt. At the concession stands, $1 hot dogs, sodas and popcorn will be available throughout the game.

Inside the stadium gates, on the southwest side of the stadium, in Thomas Plaza, a new one-quarter-size replica of the stadium field has been built, and bounce houses will be nearby.

“It’s going to have an area for parents to sit and watch their kids and really just a place for the center of game-day activation, so some games we’ll have a band out there to go along with it, some games we’ll have face-painters and other things,” Malay said. “We’ll still have bounce houses to the side. I don’t know of another stadium in the country that has a replica football field inside of it.”

TU also has made significant upgrades to the student experience.

“We’re going all-out this year to try to get as many students as we can into the game,” Malay said. “We’ve moved the student section back to sections 102, 103. Behind there, we’re going to have a student-only tent. It’ll have a Cool Zone in it, they’ll have their own concessions. They’ll have giveaways, a TV, cocktail tables, some other things in there that’s just for them to hang out in there pre-game and halftime, so they stick around. Along with that, we’ve added some cool stuff like a T-shirt Gatling cannon and free giveaways at every game.”

Overall, the music on game day will sound a bit different.

“We are consulting with the Dallas Cowboys’ DJ (DJSC), who is training our staff and our DJ for in-game,” Malay said. “He’s also developed his own software that comes with the music package that he can upload songs to us, and kind of keep us up-to-date on everything. He’s really helping us get the music, the sound effects, all of those things up to speed and on-par.

“We’ve also hired a new MC who’s local and I think he’s going to bring a lot of fun to the games. And then pyrotechnics and post-game fireworks. If it’s a night game, we’re going to have post-game fireworks, but every game we’re going to have pyrotechnics, on run-out, on touchdowns, on a lot of things, so it’s going to be a whole different show.”

One other positive change this year will be additional parking spots on campus available to spectators, as well as a free parking lot just north of campus off East Fourth Place and Harvard Avenue. A free shuttle will be available to bring fans from the lot to the stadium.

“With this, we have 1,134 spots for donors and fan parking that before weren’t necessarily designated for that,” Malay said. “I think this is really going to increase the fan experience, provide people an opportunity to go to the game, park, get a shuttle over to Chapman Commons, have some fun and then go into the game and really enjoy it.”

Even coach Philip Montgomery is excited for the changes, hoping to have a full house to cheer his team on.

“I think it’s absolutely fantastic,” Montgomery said. “There are a lot of things going on, even from the tailgate standpoint. Most of it is free, so I think it’ll be a great, family-type environment. I think you’ll have an absolute great time when you come.

"We’re going to play exciting football, give you something to stand up and cheer about and hopefully, we’ll have a great crowd.”