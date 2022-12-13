TU offensive lineman Wade enters portal, offered by Auburn

One day after wide receiver Malachai Jones left the portal to stay at the University of Tulsa, another key offensive player announced he was leaving.

Sophomore offensive lineman Dillon Wade, TU’s starting left tackle this season, revealed on social media that he was entering the portal on Tuesday afternoon. Within three hours, he’d had several big-time offers — including one from Auburn, where former TU coach Philip Montgomery just resurfaced as the offensive coordinator.

“I would like to thank the University of Tulsa for the opportunity in recruiting and developing me for the past 3 years,” Wade tweeted. “I am also thankful for the relationships I have formed here at the University. With that being said I have entered my name into the transfer portal.”

Soon afterwards, Wade posted on Twitter that he had received offers from Auburn, Missouri, Ole Miss, TCU, Cal, Duke, Louisville and Ohio State, where incoming TU coach Kevin Wilson is still concurrently the offensive coordinator.

Wade was a key contributor to the Tulsa offensive line this season, starting every game this season, the only player on the O-Line to do that. Despite missing some of the Cincinnati game on Oct. 1 due to injury, he was back on the field for the next contest against Navy.