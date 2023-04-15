University of Tulsa offensive lineman Jaden Muskrat has entered the transfer portal, he announced on Twitter on Saturday.
Muskrat appeared in 20 career games in three seasons and made 12 starts including 11 games last year at right tackle.
Without Muskrat, the Hurricane's remaining tackles include Bryce Bray, Darrell Simpson, Kai-Leon Herbert and Daniel Ademisoye.
Six minutes after announcing his decision to leave TU, Muskrat reported an offer from Auburn, where former Hurricane coach Philip Montgomery is offensive coordinator and where former TU offensive lineman Dillon Ware transferred in January.