TU notebook: Wyoming keyed on run game, leading to more passing

Wyoming keyed on run game, leading to more passing

As good as the Tulsa passing game was in Saturday's 40-37 double overtime loss to Wyoming, TU’s fourth straight season-opening defeat, the ground attack did not do nearly as well. While the Golden Hurricane gained 460 yards of offense through the air, they earned just 61 total while rushing the football.

Even if you take out the negative-28 yards charged to the running game for the strip-sack fumble that wound up in the end zone for Wyoming’s first touchdown just 37 seconds into the contest, that still means that TU had 89 yards on 31 carries, which is still a sub-par average of 2.9 yards per rush.

Running back Steven Anderson led the way with 40 yards on 10 carries, including a 1-yard touchdown that tied the game 10-10 midway through the second quarter, while Jordan Ford gained 26 yards on seven rushes.

It was previously known that the team would be without Anthony Watkins, last year’s top returning rusher (634 yards and four touchdowns on 86 carries), due to undisclosed reasons, but senior Deneric Prince also did not play. Prince, who rushed for 524 yards and five TDs on 100 carries last year, had seemed to be behind several other RBs in preseason practices and scrimmages, but was listed second on the depth chart released last week.

Tahj Gary, a transfer from Virginia Tech, got three carries for six yards, and Bill Jackson, a redshirt freshman, had two rushes for four yards.

Overall, the Golden Hurricane threw the ball 52 times and ran it 32, with the disparity primarily due to how the Wyoming defense lined up and how much more successful the passing game was.

“Obviously, we’ve got to keep improving our run game,” coach Philip Montgomery said. “I think we threw 52 times today. That’s not generally our characteristic, we’d like to be a little more balanced, but they had a lot of hats in that box. We had to try to take advantage of what they were giving us and I thought, for the most part, we did a pretty good job of that.”

Offensive line plays well

For the most part, despite the disastrous play at the beginning of the game, TU’s rebuilt offensive line, which entered the game with zero total starts among them, performed pretty well.

Dillon Wade started at left tackle, Chester Baah was at left guard, Will Farniok at center, OU transfer Darrell Simpson at right guard and Kai-Leon Herbert at right tackle. Herbert, a transfer from Miami, came out of the contest during the Golden Hurricane’s second possession with an apparent left knee injury and he was replaced by Jaden Muskrat, who finished the game at that spot.

While there were a few other plays here and there where mistakes were made, such as Brin getting sacked four times and the running game being unable to surpass 100 yards, the offensive line played well, considering their inexperience.

“I thought protection was good today,” Brin said of the O-Line. “I was definitely pleased with the time I had back there in the pocket. Wyoming does some stuff to play some tricks, bringing in different blitzes and things like that, and I thought we did a good job of picking them up. We were definitely prepared for that. It’s just tough when you don’t come out on top. I know that O-Line is going to gel together and get better every week.”