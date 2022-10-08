TU Notebook: Turnovers prove costly for Hurricane in loss at Navy

Turnovers prove costly

Three of Tulsa’s first four second-half possessions Saturday ended in momentum-killing turnovers. When TU might have still held a longshot chance at a comeback, the miscues were devastating to the Hurricane cause during Navy’s 53-21 victory in Annapolis, Maryland.

The first came on Tulsa’s first possession of the third quarter, right after Navy had gone ahead 43-14. Quarterback Davis Brin seemed to be injured and had to come out of the game for a couple of plays. Backup Braylon Braxton went in and on his first play, he handed the ball off to receiver Keylon Stokes in a reverse that gained three yards. Brin went back into the game, but then came out again as Braxton trotted back in a seeming case of miscommunication. Braxton fumbled the snap, and Navy safety Rayuan Lane recovered it.

The Midshipmen (2-3, 2-1 AAC) turned that possession into a five minute-plus drive that ended with a field goal, pushing the advantage to 46-14. Tulsa (2-4, 0-2) scored a touchdown on its next drive to make it 46-21 early in the fourth quarter and then forced a Navy fumble that was recovered by linebacker Jon-Michael Terry on the next possession, building a little momentum.

With the ball at the Midshipmen 43-yard-line, Brin tried a deep pass on the first play, but it was intercepted by Navy’s Elias Larry just in front of the end zone, and just like that, any momentum the Golden Hurricane had, or its chances for a miraculous comeback, evaporated.

On Tulsa's next possession, Braxton went in, and on the first play his throw was intercepted by Navy linebacker Colin Ramos.

“We’re sitting in a game and we’re behind, so we know we’ve really got to push, so we took some chances in some opportunities there,” coach Philip Montgomery said of the turnovers. “You get into those situations where you’re fighting it, you’re going to take a few more chances and when you do that, you probably have an opportunity to turn the ball over a little bit more. So I’ll put that on me, just trying to be aggressive and get us back in the ballgame.”

Special teams plays hurt

Some big plays on special teams aided the Navy cause. First came a 57-yard punt return by Amin Hassan early in the second quarter that set up the Midshipmen on TU’s 22-yard line. Three plays later, Daba Fofana broke through the line for a 15-yard touchdown run and Navy led 24-7.

Then on the first possession of the third quarter, Navy’s drive appeared to stall around midfield, and on fourth-and-3, the Midshipmen lined up to punt. But instead of snapping the ball back to punter Kellen Grave de Peralta, the ball went to Rayuan Lane, who took off on a 28-yard run, giving Navy a first down and the ball on Tulsa’s 26-yard-line. Two plays later, Navy scored a touchdown to go up 43-14.

“They both hurt,” Montgomery said of the special teams miscues. “Sitting in an area that we’d like to get a return, obviously talking about the fake, but they executed better than us on that play. (On the long punt return), we had a couple of missed tackles there that we could have had earlier in the punt return part of it and they got out-leveraged on us and got him on the ground, but too much than we wanted to give up right there.”

Injury update

While he did play, Brin again had issues with his health, getting up slowly when he was tackled in the end zone on the play that resulted in a Navy safety and then again in the third quarter when he came out for a couple of plays after a particularly rough tackle.

With a bye week coming up, Brin could certainly use the extra time to rest and heal. So could several other Golden Hurricane players who went down in this one.

Wide receiver Keylon Stokes seemed to get hurt early in the fourth quarter after he was tackled following a 22-yard reception. He did come back into the game a little later for a punt return, so that probably means he’s OK.

Then nose guard Everitt Rogers hurt was appeared to be his left leg midway through the third quarter and needed help coming off the field. Later, he was seen riding a stationary bike on the TU sideline, so that was a good sign.

“We got a team full of guys that need to heal up right now,” Montgomery said. “We’ll work our way toward that. We got to get work in our bye week, we got to get healed up as well, there’s a fine line that you’ve got to walk, but I think those guys, with another week under their belt, we’ll give ourselves a chance to come back as healthy as we can, get the work in that we need.”

