TU notebook: QB Braylon Braxton thrown into action; Isaiah Epps has big game

Growth opportunity

It was a tough situation to be thrown into.

But at least Braylon Braxton had a little time to mentally prepare himself for getting thrown into the fire of a road game against a ranked SEC opponent.

When University of Tulsa starting quarterback Davis Brin injured his right ankle, he went back out for a few more possessions, limping around and barely able to move, although he still managed to lead TU on a scoring drive, capped off with a 21-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Epps. So Braxton had a little time to get ready.

He had come in for individual plays at times during four games last season, even scoring a rushing touchdown, but didn’t really get a chance to run the offense until several possessions late in last week’s 54-17 victory over Jacksonville State.

“I kind of knew the play it happened on; when Davis got hit, he got up and was kind of hobbling, and once we figured it out, Coach Monty, he told me on the headset to start warming up,” Braxton recalled. “So I grabbed some receivers and started throwing on the sideline. It wasn’t a surprise; I definitely knew I was about to go in.”

Midway through the second quarter, coach Philip Montgomery determined that Brin was too compromised to continue and put Braxton in. It didn’t start off well, as Braxton threw an interception during his first series. Two plays later, Ole Miss scored a touchdown and led 35-14.

“The first drive, I felt like everything was moving really fast,” Braxton admitted. “After the interception, Coach Beau (Trahan, quarterbacks coach) and Coach Monty, they were telling me to clear it. That’s kind of our mindset, when anything happens, we have to have a goldfish memory. We don’t want to remember the good or the bad, we want to just clear it and keep our heads level and play the game.

“And once we came back out the second time, I felt like it had slowed down, we got points, we got a field goal, and then the third drive, we got the touchdown, so I was progressing as the game went along.”

Braxton got better and ended up playing pretty well in the game. He completed 9-of-22 passes for 83 yards, including a 17-yard touchdown pass to Epps early in the fourth quarter that pulled the Golden Hurricane to within eight points of No. 16 Ole Miss. He also gained 39 yards on four rushes. Overall, it was a pretty good debut, especially considering the circumstances and the opponent.

“Braylon did some good things,” Montgomery said. “For really, his second true action, he played some sparingly last year in certain situations, but as far as stepping out and really controlling the whole offense, that’s really his second opportunity to get a chance to do that. That’s a tough venue to step into and have that all put into your lap, but I thought he did some really good things. A lot of things he’s going to learn a lot from and this is going to be part of a growing process for him and he’ll handle it right.”

Ultimately, Tulsa couldn’t pull off the comeback, falling 35-27, but Braxton gained some valuable experience. And with Brin’s status unclear for now, the Golden Hurricane may need him a lot more in the near future.

“Of course, we didn’t get the outcome we wanted, I definitely felt like I was progressing as the game went along and we’re going to build on this,” Braxton said. “I feel like I took a big jump today, just getting thrown in the fire of the SEC. I just feel like it was good for me.”

Strong game from Epps

Epps scored both receiving touchdowns for the Golden Hurricane, continuing his nice play in his first year as a graduate transfer from Kentucky. As a former Wildcat player, he was one of the only TU players to have played at Oxford before as an SEC member, and he enjoyed a strong performance. Epps had four receptions overall for a team-high 62 yards.

Overall on the season, the former Jenks High School star now has 13 catches for 217 yards and four touchdowns.

Running game improvement

TU entered the game averaging 111 yards per game rushing and as good as the passing game had been, many observers considered the ground attack the Golden Hurricane offense’s weak link.

Well, with the nation’s top passer out of the game, Tulsa had to rely more on the running game and they definitely delivered. Overall, TU gained a season-high 262 yards rushing, on 43 carries, for an average of 6.1 yards per rush — all season bests.

Individually, Bill Jackson led the way with 77 yards on eight carries, helped by a 47-yard run late in the second quarter, helping lead to a field goal right before halftime. Steven Anderson gained 76 yards on 18 rushes, while Jordan Ford, who limped off the field several times with an apparent injury, picked up a career-high 65 yards on 12 carries, and Braxton added 39 yards on four carries.

Montgomery attributed a lot of that to the improvement of the offensive line, which continues to gain valuable experience after entering the season with just one combined career start among the five who played in this one — representing the fourth different configuration in four games. The starters were Dillon Wade at left tackle, Chester Baah at left guard, Tai Marks at center (replacing Will Farniok, who was injured in the last game), Darrell Simpson at right guard and Jaden Muskrat at right tackle.

“I thought our line was really coming off the football, doing some good things, creating holes, I thought our running backs did a nice job of running the football and hitting seams when we needed to,” Montgomery said. “We saw some explosive runs last week, we saw some more this week. Those were important in what we did.

“We still haven’t started the same five guys every week, this is Game Four, but those offensive linemen have stepped up and done some really nice work. I thought overall, from a run standpoint, this was probably their best game. … The growth of our offensive line is continuing to move in the right direction and those are positive things to grow on.”

