TU notebook: Hurricane offensive line gains some experience

It was well-documented how the University of Tulsa’s offensive line went into the season opener on Saturday with a combined zero starts among its five members, and all things considered, the group performed pretty well in the 40-37 double-overtime loss to Wyoming.

“I think we had some really good things, and we had some things that weren’t so great,” said center Will Farniok of the unit’s performance. “Those are things we’re going to pick up on and as a group, we’re going to keep being together. We’re going to take a step forward, we’re going to learn from what we see on film and take those little details and make sure it doesn’t happen in the next game.”

In addition to Farniok, Tulsa’s O-Line starters were Dillon Wade at left tackle, Chester Baah at left guard, OU transfer Darrell Simpson (right guard) and Miami transfer Kai-Leon Herbert (right tackle). Herbert was injured during the team's second offensive possession and was replaced by redshirt sophomore Jaden Muskrat, who had made one career start previously.

“I thought those guys handled a lot of different looks the other day,” coach Philip Montgomery said during Tuesday’s press conference. “If you looked at it, going into the game, (Wyoming was) about a 25% blitz team. I think by the end of the game, it was more like 57-60% of the time they were blitzing, and they were getting it from a lot of different areas. So I thought our guys did a nice job, being five new guys up front.”

Quarterback Davis Brin was sacked four times, including one on the second play of the game that knocked the ball loose and into the Tulsa end zone for a stunning Wyoming touchdown 37 seconds into the contest. But Brin also enjoyed a career day, throwing for 460 yards and three touchdowns. The run game, however, wasn’t quite up to par, gaining just 61 yards on 32 rushes.

“We’ve got to continue to improve in our run part of it; I thought that’s an area that we’ve really got to focus on this week,” Montgomery said of the offensive line’s role. “We’ve got to be able to come off the football, we’ve got to be able to play on the other person’s grass, we’ve got to be a little bit more physical from that standpoint, and I think we’ve got the tools and the guys up there to get that done. But Game 1, with those guys in the position that they were in, I thought they handled things really well. Our expectations of them are pretty high, but we’ve got a lot of room to grow.”

Farniok agreed that there’s definitely room for improvement in terms of run blocking.

“I would say there are some things we saw on film that we got corrected the next day,” Farniok said. “Going forward, we just need to make sure we’re coming off the ball hard and playing on their grass and make sure we’re not playing lateral. Those are things we’re going to pick up in practice and we’re going to be sure we’re extra-detailed on those things. We’re going to hold each other accountable and as a group, we’re just going to take that next step to make sure nothing like that happens again.”

Medical update

Herbert, who seemed to suffer a left knee injury against Wyoming, didn’t return and probably won’t play this Saturday in the home opener against Northern Illinois.

“It’s still day-to-day right now,” Montgomery said Tuesday. “Most of the time with injuries, we’re just going to see how that plays itself out. We generally don’t do a lot of commenting on that part of it. We’re day-to-day. I think he’s in a pretty good mindset, so we’ll see where that goes.”

Even if he doesn’t play against Northern Illinois, that sounds like it’s more of a short-term problem. The way Herbert’s leg buckled underneath him as he was hit, it wouldn’t have been surprising if it was an out-for-the-season type injury.

The word on freshman defensive tackle Tai Newhouse, who injured his left knee late in the fourth quarter on Saturday, probably won’t be as positive. His father, Chamerlain Newhouse, posted on Twitter on Sunday that it “looks like he tore his ACL” and “will be out for the season.”

Montgomery wouldn’t go that far yet, just saying, “We’ll wait and see what the doctor says.”

Olson’s first game

In his first game as defensive coordinator, Luke Olson managed a Tulsa defense that enjoyed a pretty strong game, for the most part. TU’s defense allowed just 181 yards and 10 points over the first three quarters, although the Golden Hurricane then surrendered another 177 yards as Wyoming erased Tulsa’s 10-point lead. But the defense then generated a crucial turnover as Bryson Powers forced a fumble on his own 4-yard-line, recovered by Jon-Michael Terry with 1:45 remaining in a tie game, leading to overtime.

Montgomery was happy with the way Olson handled everything, including the two overtime periods, when Tulsa allowed just field goals on each Wyoming possession, giving the offense a chance to win it.

“I thought he did a nice job,” Montgomery said of Olson, who was previously the nickel safeties coach and is in his 11th year on staff at TU. “As a coaching staff, we’re all in this thing together. We’re all going to make some good calls and we’re going to make some tough calls, right? So as you kind of work your way through it, I thought he did a fantastic job.”

Montgomery recalled that his first game at TU back in 2015 was a 47-44 OT win over Florida Atlantic, so he could relate to Olson’s first contest being a similar pressure-packed affair.

“I told him after the game, ‘My first game as a head coach here, we went into overtime,’ and his first game as a DC goes into double overtime,” Montgomery said. “Those are extenuating-type circumstances that just throw you into the fire and let you go.”

