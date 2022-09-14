TU notebook: Defense succeeding despite lack of pressure on QBs in two games







Defense seeks to

create pressure

The University of Tulsa’s defense has played well, for the most part, over the first two games, including crucial game-saving stops late in the fourth quarter of each game so far this season. And that is despite the fact it hasn’t delivered a single sack this season.

The defense has generated just two turnovers, but each one came during critical moments of the fourth quarter of each game. In the first game against Wyoming, Bryson Powers forced a fumble that Jon-Michael Terry recovered on TU’s own 4-yard-line with 1:45 remaining in a tie game (the Golden Hurricane eventually lost in double-overtime), and in the home opener against Northern Illinois last Saturday, Tyon Davis came up with an interception with 32 seconds left to clinch the 38-35 triumph.

But despite those positives, the lack of pressure on the quarterbacks has been noticeable. Over the two games, Tulsa has generated just two “quarterback hurries,” both coming from Terry, a seventh-year linebacker in his second season at TU after transferring from Oklahoma.

Terry, also a team captain, acknowledged that the defense is well aware it hasn’t registered a sack.

“The quarterbacks we’ve been playing have been doing a good job of moving around, getting out of the pocket as well as getting the ball out fast, but our defensive line is exceptional and I believe the sacks are coming,” said Terry, a former star at Victory Christian. “It’s one of the things we say in the huddle, ‘Race to the quarterback, this guy hasn’t been touched all game, we got to get in the backfield,’ because sacks are huge. We’re doing everything we can to create more opportunities to disrupt our opponents’ passing game.”

Coach Philip Montgomery also didn’t seem too concerned by the limited pressure on opposing quarterbacks. Wyoming’s Andrew Peasley competed 20-of-30 passes for 256 yards and two touchdowns, while Northern Illinois’ Rocky Lombardi threw for 259 yards and three touchdowns on 18-of-31 passing. The mobile style of each QB and the way their offense operates also contributed to the lack of sacks, he said.

“We’ve played two pretty physical, downhill-type teams, right?” Montgomery said. “They’re doing a lot of misdirection and boot-naked type scenarios with that, which makes it a little more difficult to get a lot of pressure on the quarterback, because he’s always moving within that and he’s always changing the points. I don’t see that as big of a concern, I think those things will come. We’ve got talented guys up front that are going to be able to do that. I think some of that has been dictated off of the style of offenses that we’ve been playing.“

In addition to the two quarterback hurries, Tulsa has compiled eight tackles for loss, accounting for 14 yards.

Running backs still short-handed

The top two returning running backs from last season, Anthony Watkins and Deneric Prince, have not played yet this season and won’t again this week, as they remained missing from the team’s depth chart.

On top of that, Jordan Ford, who made his first career start in the season opener at Wyoming and gained 26 yards on seven rushes, did not play last week against Northern Illinois. Montgomery revealed on Tuesday during his weekly press conference that Ford’s absence was due to an undisclosed injury, and that his status for this weekend against Jacksonville State is unclear.

“He’s a little bit banged up, he’s kind of day-to-day right now,” Montgomery said. “We’ll see what he does this week in practice.”

In the meantime, Steven Anderson has shouldered the majority of the load in the backfield, rushing for a career-high 58 yards on a personal-best 18 carries against Northern Illinois, along with the game-winning 1-yard touchdown run with 58 seconds remaining.

O-line gaining experience

The Tulsa offensive line, which started the season opener without any career starts among the original starting five, continues to gain valuable game experience. With the passing game accounting for 391 passing yards per game, ranking third in the nation, obviously the pass protection has been good. The line’s work in the run game hasn’t quite matched that success, but the numbers improved last Saturday (107 yards on 37 rushes) than they were in the opener against Wyoming (just 61 yards on 32 carries).

“There’s a lot of inexperience in there, but there’s also a lot of guys that are hungry to kind of prove who they were and what they could do together,” Montgomery said. “They’re continuing to improve each and every week and each and every practice. I was really impressed with what they did last week in practice. We made an effort to really talk about improving our run game and getting that on track a little bit more, and I thought we did some better things, especially the second half.

“Those guys are so vitally important. We’ve got to continue to improve there, because the way they go is the way we’re going to go. I think they understand that, I think they’ve bought into that.

Two games in, two of the original five starters have changed. After right tackle Kai-Leon Herbert was injured early in the opener, he was replaced by Jaden Muskrat (who had one career start previously). Montgomery made another personnel adjustment against Northern Illinois, inserting Tai Marks, who is listed on the depth chart as a backup center, to start at right guard in place of OU transfer Darrell Simpson.

“We’ve had a really competitive fall camp, when it comes to these offensive line positions,” Montgomery explained. “I thought Tai in Game 1, the reps that he was in, that he performed well. I thought he had a good week of practice, thought he deserved an opportunity here to see what that was going to look like. There’s still going to be rotating spots each and every week up there and making sure that we’ve got the right guys in at the right times. Those battles are going to continue to go on and I think that competitive edge keeps everybody on our offensive line sharp, and those guys understand that.“

That suggests more lineup shuffling could be on the horizon. The other starters remained left tackle Dillon Wade, left guard Chester Baah and center Will Farniok, while Muskrat continued at right tackle.

— John Tranchina, Tulsa World