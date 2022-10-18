TU Notebook: Davis Brin not 100 percent yet but feeling better after bye week

Brin feeling better after bye

Having gone through its bye week, the University of Tulsa had a number of players it hoped would heal some injuries and not be physically limited in it next game, Friday night at Temple (6:30 p.m., ESPN2).

Probably none of the players m are more important to the team’s fortunes than quarterback Davis Brin, who has been dealing with a right ankle injury since the loss at now-No. 7 Ole Miss back on Sept. 24. After a week of rest and treatment, as well as not getting hit in a game, Brin isn’t quite back to normal, but he is better.

“I feel good, ready to get back on the field,” said Brin, who completed 21-of-30 passes for 284 yards and two touchdowns, along with two interceptions, in his last action, the 53-21 loss at Navy on Oct. 8. “I can’t put a percentage on it, but I feel really good. I used this bye week to do a lot of recovery, so there’s a lot of progress that’s been made.”

Despite missing two-thirds of the Ole Miss game and not being himself in the past two, Brin still ranks 11th in the nation with an average of 306.5 yards per game, while also tossing 14 touchdowns along with five interceptions.

“It’s been a little tough to not be able to do everything that I’ve been doing,” Brin acknowledged, “but a lot of progress has been made and I feel really good about where I’m at.”

Coach Philip Montgomery praised Brin’s leadership and toughness that he has displayed playing through the painful injury, while also managing the pressure of knowing the team was counting on him.

“I think it really helped him last year, with the season that we had, being a first-time starter, understanding the pressures of playing college athletics and trying to live up to those things,” Montgomery said during his weekly press conference on Tuesday. “I think the experience of last year has helped him manage this year. He’s done a good job of really laying out his days and his time management from that standpoint and being able to grow from that. And I think a lot of young guys struggle with that part of it. But Davis, I can tell you, is very disciplined about what he’s going to do and how he’s going to do it and once he locks into it, it gets done.”

“Just having the tenacity and mental toughness to handle it all,” Brin added. “I think it’s just being a leader for this team and giving it all.”

TU defense ‘back to the basics’

After surrendering 455 rushing yards — including 295 yards in the first half alone — and five touchdowns to Navy in the last game, the TU defense is determined to bounce back against Temple Friday night.

“For our defense, it’s always a difficult transition, right?” Montgomery said. “Any time you’re playing Navy, you’re basically changing your whole defense out, and it puts a lot of stress on you from that standpoint. That game got away from us and now you’re fighting a tough, uphill battle in that instance. I’m excited for our defense to get back to playing our style of defense and being really comfortable and playing the way they’ve played, for the most part, throughout the year. I thought they got better each and every week. This week, we got a chance to get back to basics, get back to fundamental tackling and doing the things we got to do to keep improving as a defense.”

Safety Kendarin Ray is also eager to put that Navy game in the past, even though he played well, ranking second among the Hurricane with 10 tackles while also forcing a fumble.

“Just getting back to the basics,” he said of the defense’s mindset heading into the Temple game. “That game was a whole different defense, so now we just want to get back to the normal defense that we run and get back to our standard, and that’s getting turnovers when we can and just making tackles whenever we can.”

Changing weekly routine

Having a bye week mitigates the complications a bit, but since Tulsa will be playing on Friday night this week, the different game day alters its usual weekly routine a bit.

“Mondays are a really tough day for us to be able to practice, because normally Monday is a day off player-wise, for class and labs and everything else that’s going on,” Montgomery said. “So we ended up, our Tuesday workout, if you will, came on Sunday; we had a good, spirited workout on Sunday. Then today (Tuesday) will be like a Wednesday, Wednesday will be like a Thursday, and Thursday you travel and Friday’s the game. It helped us obviously, having the bye week, to be able to do that. Later in the season, we’re going to come across it where we don’t have that opportunity, and it gets a little bit hairy during those times.”

In November, Tulsa has a Thursday night game (Nov. 10 at Memphis) just five days after a Saturday contest at home against No. 25 Tulane, with a Friday night contest the following week (Nov. 18) at home against South Florida.