TU notebook: Backup QB Braylon Braxton plays well in first start

Braxton plays well in first college start

Stepping in for the injured Davis Brin, backup quarterback Braylon Braxton had a pretty good performance in his first college start on Saturday in Tulsa’s 27-13 loss to No. 19 Tulane.

In addition to completing 13-of-25 passes for 146 yards and a touchdown, the redshirt freshman ran for 32 yards, including a spectacular 21-yard gain on third-and-8 midway through the third quarter when he leapt over a defender.

Subtracting the four times he was sacked, and the 29 yards he lost on those plays, Braxton really gained 61 yards on nine rushes, which would make him TU’s top runner for the game, just ahead of Deneric Prince, who had 55 yards on 14 rushes. And Braxton probably should have been sacked a couple more times, but his quick feet enabled him to escape and make a play.

On the bright side, his 28-yard touchdown pass to JuanCarlos Santana with 59 seconds left in the second quarter, pulling Tulsa to within 17-10, was a thing of beauty. With tight coverage, Santana made a nice catch, just barely keeping his feet inbounds in the end zone.

Coach Philip Montgomery said it became apparent early in the week that Brin wasn’t going to be able to play. Brin was in street clothes on the sideline Saturday, helping give Braxton tips and staying engaged in the contest. Whether he might be ready to go for the next game is unclear.

“Earlier in the week, just watching his progress, didn’t really feel like he was going to be healthy enough to play,” Montgomery said of Brin. “I thought he did a nice job on the sideline trying to help Braylon, staying locked in. From that standpoint, I thought Braylon played well, right? He made some big runs, he made some really nice throws, he did what we needed him to do as he came in and going against a tough defense. We’ll have to see what Davis’s progress is and we’ll go from there.”

“I officially knew (I was starting) on Wednesday, when Davis, he didn’t practice at all,” Braxton said. “I’ve been preparing like I’m the starter since the first game of the season, doing the same, but it’s just I was second instead of first. I’m going first now, so it was really nothing different. Same preparation, same everything.”

Braxton also confirmed that Brin helped him on the sideline, as well as before the game started.

“I talked to Davis a lot this week, I was talking to him a lot during the game, we’re roommates at the hotel, so we’ve always had a great relationship,” Braxton said. “It was really nothing different, he was just keying me in on a couple of things he usually does when he’s in there. Of course, we have different play styles, but he helped me a whole bunch.”

Third downs hurt TU

Tulsa lost the battle on third downs against Tulane, especially on defense.

On offense, Tulane was 8-for-15 on third downs, including 5-for-7 in the second half. The Green Wave was also 2-for-2 on fourth downs, so essentially, it moved the chains 10 out of the 15 times it reached a third down.

“They got two really talented running backs, and the quarterback does such a good job, from an RPO standpoint and using his legs, right?” said Montgomery. “Had some opportunities to get off the field and let them extend drives.”

This is an area that Tulsa had excelled at for a stretch. Over three games, from the Cincinnati contest through the win over Temple on Oct. 21, TU’s defense allowed just 12-of-48 third down conversions, a rate of 25%. But over the last two contests, opponents are 16-for-31 on third down, 51.6%.

Offensively, Tulsa was just 5-for-14 on third downs and 1-for-1 on fourth down against Tulane.

Quick turnaround

The next game is just five days after the last one ended, as Tulsa travels to take on Memphis in a rare Thursday night game. So the players don’t have a lot of time to dwell on the disappointment of losing this one.

“We know we got a short week, so everybody has to be locked in, have the same agenda and goal,” Braxton said. “We just got to go 1-0.”

“(Sunday) we got to get in and focus on getting our bodies back right,” added safety Kendarin Ray, who snagged his first career interception, while finishing second on the squad with 13 tackles, against Tulane. “It is a fast turnaround, but I just see it as another opportunity to go out there and play football. I love this game and any time I’m able to play, you know, it is what it is. We can play on a Monday if we had to. I’ll be ready to play.”