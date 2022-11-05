TU must put together 3-game win streak again to become bowl-eligible

As Tulsa’s margin for error whittles down to zero for the rest of the season, the team can take some positives from Saturday’s 27-13 loss to Tulane that leaves the Golden Hurricane with a 3-6 record.

It is just 1-5 in the last six, basically since starting quarterback Davis Brin first was injured against Ole Miss. He led the nation in passing over the first three games but hasn’t been the same physically since an ankle injury in the second quarter against the Rebels.

So Tulsa must win out to make it to a bowl game, and while that seems like an almost impossible task, the Hurricane actually faced this same scenario last year and pulled it off. That memory will fuel them over the next few weeks, with or without Brin. Backup QB Braylon Braxton did play well in his first college start.

Play of the Game

With Tulane leading 17-10 entering the second half, Tulsa got the first possession of the third quarter but was unable to put together much of a drive and ended up punting after six plays. Starting from their own 13-yard-line, the Green Wave marched downfield in just nine plays, capping off the score with a nice 20-yard touchdown pass from Michael Pratt to Shae Wyatt. That made it 24-10 and pretty much put the game out of reach for the Hurricane.

Player of the Game

Tyjae Spears ran for 157 yards and a touchdown on just 14 carries for an impressive 11.2-yard average — and that was in just three quarters. There was no word on why he didn’t play in the fourth quarter, but he had already done plenty of damage by then. His 34-yard touchdown run with 6:10 left in the second quarter gave the Green Wave a huge 17-3 lead, and he regularly broke through for long runs.

Rough start

On the second play of the game, Spears broke free for a 55-yard run, but Tulsa cornerback Tyon Davis chased him down and knocked him out of bounds at the TU 23-yard-line. A few plays later, though, Tulane went on to score when Pratt connected with Tyrick James for a 10-yard TD pass, giving the Green Wave a 7-0 lead just 2:21 into the contest.

That marked the sixth consecutive game that Tulsa’s opponent has scored first. In those games, the Hurricane is now 1-5. It was the second straight time that TU won the pregame coin toss, opted to defer until the second half and then trailed 7-0 before even touching the ball. Perhaps next time it should choose to get the ball first?

Highlight play

With Tulsa trailing 17-3 late in the second quarter, Tulane took over the ball with a chance to either increase its lead or kill the clock for the rest of the half. TU safety Kendarin Ray intercepted Pratt’s pass, as the ball deflected off the hands of the intended receiver and right into Ray’s hands about 10 yards behind him. Ray returned the ball 23 yards to the Tulane 29-yard-line.

Ray credited linebacker Jon-Michael Terry for helping cause the turnover.

“The tight end ran a dig route and Jon-Michael sunk and got into the passing lane, so he had to kind of lead him and throw it high,” said Ray, who ranked second on the squad with 13 tackles.

Two plays later, Braxton connected with Santana for a 28-yard touchdown pass with 59 seconds left before halftime.

Going into halftime down 17-10 instead of 17-3 or even 24-3 kept the door open for a Tulsa comeback attempt.

“The big play before halftime with K-Ray’s interception with the big touchdown after that, good momentum for us,” Montgomery said of the sequence.

Special teams update

Punter Lachlan Wilson had a big day, averaging 46.5 yards on six punts, pinning Tulane inside the 20 on five on them, but the most impressive was a 74-yard bomb that he launched with 25 seconds left in the third quarter. It sailed over Tulane returner Jha’Quan Jackson’s head and rolled down to the Green Wave 3-yard-line, representing the second-longest punt of Wilson’s career, one yard shy of the 75-yarder he had against SMU on Nov. 14, 2020.

And kicker Zack Long bounced back after missing a crucial 44-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter in last week’s 45-34 loss to SMU. He came through to connect on two field goals, one from 46 yards on Tulsa’s first possession of the game, pulling the Hurricane to within 7-3, and one from 40 yards with 4:35 left in the third quarter to make it 24-13.

“I thought our special teams really had some significant plays in there, I thought they really played well,” Montgomery said.