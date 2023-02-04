In the form of mid-year additions, the University of Tulsa wound up with the reigning Tulsa World high school football players of the year.
Braylin Presley, a record-setting running back at Bixby who was the World’s state player of the year and All-World offensive player of the year after his senior year in 2021, signed with the Hurricane in December as a transfer from Oklahoma State.
Zane Woodham, who starred at both sides of the ball at Holland Hall and was honored as All-World defensive player of the year last summer, also has joined the team as a walk-on defensive back.
They are among 11 players added to the roster at the semester, meaning they will go through spring practice in preparation for the upcoming season. One is wide receiver Ashton Schumann, a high school senior who enrolled early. A 12th player, cornerback Demarco Jones, is finishing up classes at OSU and will be on campus in June.
People are also reading…
“The (portal players) we added were based on what I felt and the advice from other people that our program may have as positions of need to help the roster grow,” first-year TU coach Kevin Wilson said.
Wilson and his inaugural staff signed seven high school players in December and another nine Wednesday for the February signing day. While the portal helped to replace some key departures amid the coaching change, TU plans to focus on recruiting high school players in the future.
“I still think you make your living getting kids out of high school — maybe they play as freshmen and maybe they don’t,” Wilson said. “You develop them, get them in the weight room and mature them and it’s constant, consistent, daily improvement. It’s a piece of clay you mold and get as good as you can.”