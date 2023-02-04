TU mid-year transfers

DL ZAID HAMDEN

Height/Weight: 6-0, 255

Hometown/Previous school: Mason, Ohio/Southern Illinois

Hamden spent the 2021 season at James Madison after graduating from Ohio State, where he was on the team for three years and played in five career games.

DB ADRIAN HUEY

Height/Weight: 6-0, 172

Hometown/Previous school: Nashville, Tenn./Kentucky

At Kentucky, Huey redshirted in 2021 and didn't play in 2022. He was a top-25 recruit in Tennessee coming out of high school.

DB KEUAN PARKER

Height/Weight: 5-11, 178

Hometown/Previous school: Tulsa/Arkansas

A Booker T. Washington graduate, Parker spent two years at Arkansas, redshirting in 2021 and playing in five games in 2022. He was the No. 2 player in Oklahoma by Rivals out of high school.

RB BRAYLIN PRESLEY

Height/Weight: 5-8, 170

Hometown/Previous school: Bixby/Oklahoma State

After totaling 5,000 rushing yards and 102 touchdowns at Bixby, Presley played as a freshman at OSU last year, appearing in seven games with five catches, two carries and a kick return.

LB JULIEN SIMON

Height/Weight: 6-1, 230

Hometown/Previous school: Tacoma, Wash./USC

Simon, whose younger brother Jayden is a TU defensive lineman, played in five games during the past two years at USC. He was a two-way star in high school.

LB COLETON SMITH

Height/Weight: 6-2, 230

Hometown/Previous school: Appleton City, Mo./Southwest Baptist

A graduate transfer, Smith led his Southwest Baptist in tackles as a junior and a senior, recording 287 tackles in his career after joining the team as a walk-on.

DB KANION WILLIAMS

Height/Weight: 6-0, 190

Hometown/Previous school: Dallas/Oklahoma State

A former OSU team captain, Williams played in 45 games for the Cowboys and was a key piece on special teams throughout his career before joining the rotation on defense.

WR COLE GREEN

Height/Weight: 5-10, 170

Hometown/Previous school: Edmond/Edmond North

A walk-on who graduated high school last year, Green averaged 14.6 yards per carry and 12.4 yards per catch as a senior.

QB WILL PICKARD

Height/Weight: 6-2, 217

Hometown/Previous school: Tulsa/Missouri Western

Pickard, who will walk on at TU, was Bishop Kelley's starting quarterback before signing with Missouri Western out of high school. He also was a state qualifier in track.

DB ZANE WOODHAM

Height/Weight: 6-0, 180

Hometown/Previous school: Tulsa/Holland Hall

A 2022 high school graduate who will walk on, Woodham led Holland Hall with 162 tackles as a senior and was a significant piece on the Class 3A championship team. He also rushed for 1,831 yards and 23 touchdowns.