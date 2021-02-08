TU men's soccer players garner AAC weekly honors

Tulsa men’s soccer players Lucas Cline and Alex Meinhard were named as the American Athletic Conference Goalkeeper and Rookie of the Week, respectively, it was announced Monday by the league office.

Cline, a junior from Hannibal, Missouri, was called upon to make two saves in a 1-0 shutout of No. 10 UCF by Tulsa in a conference upset to open the season on Feb. 6. Cline split one save between the first and second halves, respectively, keeping the dynamic Knights offense off the scoreboard for the first time in a regular-season match since Oct. 12, 2018.

A redshirt freshman from Tartu, Estonia, Meinhard made his presence felt early in his debut for Tulsa in the ninth minute against UCF, depositing the game-winning goal in a 1-0 victory. Meinhard headed home a feed from defender Mitchell Cashion into the right side of the net at 8:59 for his first career goal and the lone score of the match. Meinhard finished with a conference-high five total shot attempts, including three on goal.