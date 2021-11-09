TU men's soccer moves up to No. 2 nationally, sweeps AAC awards

On the same day the Tulsa men's soccer team reached No. 2 nationally in the United Soccer Coaches poll, the Hurricane swept the American Athletic Conference honors.

TU has the offensive player of the year (Alex Meinhard), defensive player of the year (Mariano Fazio), midfielder of the year (Henry Sach), goalkeeper of the year (Alex Lopez) and rookie of the year (Lopez) in addition to the coaching staff of the year and being the recipient of the Team Fair Play Award.

It is the first time in league history for a team to sweep all seven major awards.

"Individual awards all come down to team awards," coach Tom McIntosh said. "Obviously the individual deserves the award, but it is a byproduct of how the team performs. The coaching award is also a reflection of the players, because the only reason we get recognized is because our players and team have done so well.

"I am also very proud of the Team Fair Play Award as that has been a point of emphasis this season. It shows our level of discipline and self-control, our individual responsibility and our poise when it comes to yellow and red cards."

TU's ranking matches the best in program history, having been No. 2 in 2010. The Hurricane also is ranked sixth by Top Drawer Soccer and eighth by College Soccer News.