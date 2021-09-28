TU men's soccer hosting SMU in top-10 showdown

"We've played in a lot of big games over the years, whether they were here or on the road," McIntosh said. "But it's probably the first time that us and SMU, at the same time anyways, are both ranked in the top 10. To have that showdown here in Tulsa, I think it's great for the soccer community. Tulsa's a big youth soccer town."

McIntosh, in his 27th season at the helm of his alma mater, has compiled a roster that includes nine players from other countries and seven from the Tulsa area.

"I think regardless of where players come from character is character and good people are good people," McIntosh said. "I've been fortunate to bring in not only fantastic soccer players but fantastic people and guys who understand what it means to be a part of the University of Tulsa and what we expect."

The culture created by McIntosh encourages players to develop bonds with teammates, telling them to eat meals with someone different every day. Those close-knit relationships have benefited the Hurricane on the field.

"I think the whole team is on the same page," Bromstedt said. "We're all competing for each other's spots, but at the end of the day we all we all want to succeed and we all want each other to succeed.

"We've got the same goal and that's to win the conference tournament and ultimately win the NCAA tournament."

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.