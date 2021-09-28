TU men's soccer hosting SMU in top-10 showdown

When University of Tulsa veteran Chase Bromstedt opted to come back for a fifth year, everything fell into place for the Hurricane men's soccer team.
"He's just a tremendous competitor," coach Tom McIntosh said. "From a soccer-playing standpoint, we don't have any doubts about his ability.
"We were pleased to get him back. I think it was just sort of the last thing we needed, the last piece of the puzzle in terms of heading into this year. It was a huge, huge plus for us."
A midfielder from Parkville, Missouri, Bromstedt is the most experienced player on an undefeated TU team ranked fourth nationally by Top Drawer Soccer, seventh by United Soccer Coaches and eighth by College Soccer News.
"We kind of had our foundation last year, and you're just building off that," Bromstedt said. "I think bringing in these new guys, some of the freshmen, it helps make our bench a lot deeper than it has been in the past.
"I think that's one reason why we've been so successful this year. I think any number of players can start in a certain position or come on as a sub, and they can do the same job as as the starters."
TU (7-0) has twice defeated top-10 teams this season and on Wednesday night hosts No. 6 SMU (5-0-2) in American Athletic Conference play.
"We've played in a lot of big games over the years, whether they were here or on the road," McIntosh said. "But it's probably the first time that us and SMU, at the same time anyways, are both ranked in the top 10. To have that showdown here in Tulsa, I think it's great for the soccer community. Tulsa's a big youth soccer town."
McIntosh, in his 27th season at the helm of his alma mater, has compiled a roster that includes nine players from other countries and seven from the Tulsa area.
"I think regardless of where players come from character is character and good people are good people," McIntosh said. "I've been fortunate to bring in not only fantastic soccer players but fantastic people and guys who understand what it means to be a part of the University of Tulsa and what we expect."
The culture created by McIntosh encourages players to develop bonds with teammates, telling them to eat meals with someone different every day. Those close-knit relationships have benefited the Hurricane on the field.
"I think the whole team is on the same page," Bromstedt said. "We're all competing for each other's spots, but at the end of the day we all we all want to succeed and we all want each other to succeed.
"We've got the same goal and that's to win the conference tournament and ultimately win the NCAA tournament."