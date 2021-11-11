TU men's soccer blanks SMU, advances to AAC title match

After 60 scoreless minutes, Protzek scored from six yards out off a cross from Mitchell Cashion for his second goal on the season to make it 1-0. Fazio gave Tulsa a two-goal cushion as he headed in a goal from six yards out off a combination from Austen Schweinert and Til Zinnhardt in the 83rd minute.

“I think SMU is an excellent team and they played us really well in the first half, pressed us well and forced us out of our game a little bit in the first half so a lot of credit goes to SMU,” TU coach Tom McIntosh said in a news release. “I am proud of our guys for their second half performances, and we showed our depth today. Tom Protzek, Connor Gramke, Will Edwards and others had good performances, but it was about the depth of the group today and their mentality. I am proud of our guys.”