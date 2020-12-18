 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TU men's basketball: Richie scores 19 points as Hurricane knocks off Northwestern State

TU men's basketball: Richie scores 19 points as Hurricane knocks off Northwestern State

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
121920-tul-spt-tubkbMN2P8

Tulsa guard Christian Shumate dunks the ball against Northwestern State during the second half of Friday's game at the Reynolds Center.

 Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World

Austin Richie scored 19 points in 23 minutes off the bench Friday night to help lead the Tulsa men's basketball team to an 82-55 win over Northwestern State at the Reynolds Center. 

A junior transfer, Richie shot 7-for-14 from the field, including 5-for-10 from 3-point range. He scored 14 of his 19 points in the first half, helping TU (2-3) take a 41-23 lead at the break.

Keyshawn Embry-Simpson added 11 points, while Rey Idowu had 10 points and eight rebounds. Brandon Rachal had nine points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals for Tulsa.

The Hurricane held a 46-34 rebound margin and shot 45% (9-for-20) from 3-point range.

TU led just 11-9 less than seven minutes into the game, but then went on a 17-0 run over the next five minutes to take control. Northwestern State (1-6) got no closer than 19 points over the final 16:59.

Carvell Teasett scored 16 points off the bench to lead the Demons.

The Hurricane plays at Memphis at 7 p.m. Monday. TU is at home again next Wednesday, facing Southwestern Christian.

— From staff reports

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News