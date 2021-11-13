TU men's basketball drops 59-58 home contest to Air Force

Sam Griffin’s 21-point day wasn’t enough to outlast Air Force’s Falcons, who kicked off the Sunshine Slam serving Tulsa’s men's basketball team their first loss of the year, 59-58, Saturday at the Reynolds Center.

The Falcons (1-1) were down two with under a minute to go when Camden Vander Zwagg drained a go-ahead 3-pointer with 23 seconds remaining to establish the final score. Griffin attempted a mid-range shot that rimmed out as the clock expired.

After scoring 11 unanswered points out of the halftime break, Tulsa (1-1) surrendered an 11-point lead during a seven-minute span until Air Force tied it at 52 apiece with 3:24 to go. Trading score-for-score, the Golden Hurricane led twice more in the closing minutes of the game before Vander Zwagg’s game-winner.

Jeriah Horne trailed Griffin with 15 points, nine rebounds, while no Falcon scored in double-figures. Air Force shot 49% from the field to Tulsa’s 37.3%.

Air Force, now 2-1 against Tulsa all-time, broke the series tie in the win. Each team won a game against the other during their lone season as league counterparts in the Western Athletic Conference in 1998-99.

Tulsa will interrupt the Sunshine Slam Monday with a home nonconference game against Oregon State, before resuming Nov. 20 against Rhode Island and Nov. 21 against a to-be-announced opponent in Daytona Beach, Florida.