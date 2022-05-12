TU men's basketball adds pair of transfers

The University of Tulsa added a pair of transfers to its 2022 men's basketball signing class on Thursday.

Four-year transfer Brandon Betson and junior college transfer Bryant Selebangue will be joining the Golden Hurricane, TU head coach Eric Konkol announced.

Betson, a 6-foot-1 guard, is transferring from Chicago State, where he earned second-team all-Western Athletic Conference honors last season. The Hercules, California, native led the team in scoring with a 14.2 average and assists at 2.8 per game, while also pulling down 2.4 rebounds. In 32 games, Betson shot 37% from 3-point range and 83.6% from the free-throw line.

Selebangue, a 6-9 forward, was an all-league selection in 2021-22 at Florida SouthWestern State College in Fort Myers. He averaged a double-double with 12.8 points and 10.1 rebounds in 30 games last season while shooting 69% from the field.

Betson will have two years of eligibility remaining, while Selebangue will have three years left.

“I’m super excited about these two guys. We feel like these guys check a lot of boxes in things that we’re looking for,” Konkol said.

The signings bring the total number of TU's 2022 signing class to five.