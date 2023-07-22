As old blood departs the American Athletic Conference, reinforcements arrive in lieu.

With previous members UCF, Houston and Cincinnati leaving to join the Big 12, North Texas, UTSA, Rice, UAB, Florida Atlantic and Charlotte will fill the void, creating a rather unique set up for the conference’s 2023-24 academic calendar year.

On Thursday evening, the AAC Conference released its men’s and women’s basketball conference schedules. The conference will stick to its previous 18-game slate for the upcoming 2023-24 season. However, a format eerily similar to that of the Big 12 will be utilized come November.

As memories of a 5-25 2022-23 campaign – the worst finish in school history -- still linger in the minds of the Tulsa men’s basketball roster, coach Eric Konkol and his roster will be looking to elevate the program to another level in the upcoming season. Here’s how the impending conference slate will play out for Konkol’s Golden Hurricane:

Home + Away

Charlotte

Rice

South Florida

UTSA

Wichita State

Home-only

UAB

Memphis

North Texas

Tulane

Away-only

East Carolina

Florida Atlantic

SMU

Temple

Konkol came to Tulsa following a seven-year stint at Louisiana Tech. He will be entering his second season as the head honcho of the Golden Hurricane.

TU will attain two shots at its rival Wichita State, along with conference-newcomers Charlotte, Rice and UTSA. South Florida will also play the Golden Hurricane in the upcoming conference slate.

TU will face recent NCAA Tournament team Memphis once at the Reynolds Center, in addition to UAB, Tulane and reigning NIT champion North Texas. Solely on the road, Konkol’s team will face East Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Temple and SMU.

Third-year Lady Golden Hurricane coach, Angie Nelp. They return three starters from a season ago and will look to expand upon a 17-13 2022-23 campaign – the program’s first winning year since the 2014-15. Here’s how Nelp’s third season in the AAC will transpire:

Home + Away

Rice

South Florida

Temple

Tulane

Wichita State

Home-only

North Texas

SMU

UAB

UTSA

Away-only

Charlotte

East Carolina

Florida Atlantic

Memphis

Of note: The TU women have not appeared in the NCAA Tournament since the 2012-13 season. Not only has Nelp concluded an eight-year drought in just her second season as head coach, she has the opportunity to follow by ending a 10-year skid for a program with just two NCAA Tournament appearances in its history.

The Lady Golden Hurricane will get two attempts at Wichita State, Tulane, Temple, South Florida and Rice. Playing only at the Reynolds Center, they will face North Texas, SMU, UAB and UTSA. Solely on the road they draw games against Charlotte, East Carolina, Florida Atlantic and Memphis.