TU men visit Memphis on Tuesday night

Tulsa at Memphis

8 p.m. Tuesday, FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee

ESPNU, KXBL-99.5

Records: Tulsa 6-6, 0-1 AAC; Memphis 7-5, 1-1

Three storylines

On the road again: The Hurricane hasn't played a game outside Tulsa since Dec. 3. Two neutral-site games in late December were canceled because of COVID-19 concerns, and the month ended with a 74-69 home loss to SMU. TU is 7-16 at Memphis and has won three in a row in the series, including a sweep last season.

Horne delivering: Twelve games into his second go-round at TU, forward Jeriah Horne leads the American with 7.3 rebounds per game and also is in the top five in scoring, field-goal percentage and minutes played.

Scouting the Tigers: Memphis was ranked 12th in the preseason and was picked to finish second in the American. A rocky December ended with an 85-84 loss at Tulane, but the Tigers bounced back to prevail 82-64 at Wichita State on Saturday. Five Memphis players average more than eight points per game, led by DeAndre Williams with 11.5.

— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World

