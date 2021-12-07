TU men stumble late in home loss to Loyola Marymount

“They’re a good team,” Haith said. “They’re old and they play hard.”

TU trailed 12-3 before Sam Griffin heated up and gave the Hurricane its first advantage at 18-16. The lead stretched to eight on an odd basket that came after Josh Earley deflected a pass from Curtis Haywood II on its way to the goal.

But during a sluggish start to the second half, TU was outscored 17-2 and fell behind by 10 before Jeriah Horne made three consecutive shots.

Horne, who finished with a season-low eight points, was not a factor for the majority of the contest despite entering as the Hurricane’s top scorer. He had two points in the first half before the six in a two-minute span.

“He just didn’t look like he had any pop early in the game,” Haith said. “He’s got to work to get open. … He’s got to be patient with it a little bit, but they did a good job on him. (Teams) are going to take him away and that’s when we’ve got to have other guys step up. That’s what good teams do.”

Griffin led TU with 16 points on 7-of-18 shooting, the only player on his team in double figures. Before he was ejected, Pritchard had seven points along with four steals.