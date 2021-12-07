TU men stumble late in home loss to Loyola Marymount

University of Tulsa players and coaches dejectedly stood in front of the student section for the alma mater while their opponent roared in celebration on the way to the locker room.
A failure to finish strong sent the Hurricane to a 60-55 loss to Loyola Marymount on Tuesday night, a winnable game that slipped away down the stretch at the Reynolds Center.
“It was a tough one for us,” TU coach Frank Haith said. “We had a lot of empty possessions offensively and they made some good shots.”
The game was tied with less than four minutes left when a whistle interrupted a TU fast break. After a long delay, TU point guard Anthony Pritchard was called for a Flagrant 2 foul for kicking LMU's Eli Scott when the two were wrapped up at the end of a play, and Scott received a Flagrant 1.
“It just kind of stalled things,” Haith said. “I thought we had the momentum at that time.”
TU, which fell below .500 on the season at 4-5, scored on the following play on a layup from Darien Jackson. The Lions delivered the next two baskets, with Joe Quintana hitting a 3-pointer and Scott putting his team up three on a layup with 1:10 left.
After coming up empty on its drive, the Hurricane forced a bad shot on the other end but failed to secure the rebound on the miss. Quintana hit a pair of ensuing free throws to seal the victory for Loyola Marymount, which also has a win against SMU.
“They’re a good team,” Haith said. “They’re old and they play hard.”
TU trailed 12-3 before Sam Griffin heated up and gave the Hurricane its first advantage at 18-16. The lead stretched to eight on an odd basket that came after Josh Earley deflected a pass from Curtis Haywood II on its way to the goal.
But during a sluggish start to the second half, TU was outscored 17-2 and fell behind by 10 before Jeriah Horne made three consecutive shots.
Horne, who finished with a season-low eight points, was not a factor for the majority of the contest despite entering as the Hurricane’s top scorer. He had two points in the first half before the six in a two-minute span.
“He just didn’t look like he had any pop early in the game,” Haith said. “He’s got to work to get open. … He’s got to be patient with it a little bit, but they did a good job on him. (Teams) are going to take him away and that’s when we’ve got to have other guys step up. That’s what good teams do.”
Griffin led TU with 16 points on 7-of-18 shooting, the only player on his team in double figures. Before he was ejected, Pritchard had seven points along with four steals.
LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 60, TU 55
LOYOLA MARYMOUNT (6-3): Leaupepe 0-4 3-4 3, Quintana 2-9 2-2 8, Shelton 3-5 2-4 9, Douglas 8-12 0-0 18, Scott 8-15 3-4 19, Merkviladze 1-2 0-0 3, Marble 0-1 0-1 0, Harris 0-0 0-0 0, Lewis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-48 10-15 60.
TULSA (4-5): Horne 3-8 2-2 8, Idowu 3-6 1-2 7, Griffin 7-18 0-0 16, Haywood 1-3 0-0 2, Pritchard 2-6 2-4 7, D.Jackson 4-6 1-1 9, Embery-Simpson 0-1 0-0 0, Dalger 2-4 0-2 4, Earley 1-2 0-0 2, Elkamil 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-54 6-11 55.
Halftime: Tulsa 31-25. 3-point goals: Loyola Marymount 6-19 (Douglas 2-4, Quintana 2-8, Shelton 1-1, Merkviladze 1-2, Leaupepe 0-1, Marble 0-1, Scott 0-2), Tulsa 3-16 (Griffin 2-6, Pritchard 1-3, Dalger 0-1, Embery-Simpson 0-1, D.Jackson 0-1, Haywood 0-2, Horne 0-2). Rebounds: Loyola Marymount 36 (Douglas, Scott 11), Tulsa 24 (Horne 11). Assists: Loyola Marymount 12 (Scott 6), Tulsa 8 (Horne, Haywood 2). Total fouls: Loyola Marymount 12, Tulsa 13. Fouled out: Haywood.