TU men set for quick turnaround at UCF on Monday

Tulsa at Central Florida

6 p.m. Monday, Addition Financial Arena, Orlando, Fla.

Stream: ESPN+

Records: Tulsa 8-15, 2-10 American Athletic Conference; Central Florida 14-8, 6-6

Three storylines

Turning the tides?: The Hurricane defeated Cincinnati at home Saturday night, gathering their second conference win of the year in one of their best team performances of the season. Four players scored in double-figures, and TU held Cincinnati to 37.8% shooting.

Mr. Double-Double: Freshman Anthony Pritchard cashed in his first career double-double Saturday night, scoring 11 points and dishing a team season-high 10 assists against the Bearcats.

Scouting the Knights: A Tuesday night win over Wichita State was UCF’s first win over the Shockers in program history, as Brandon Mahan and Darin Green Jr. combined for 36 points. The Knights beat TU both games last season and have won four of the past five.

— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World

