TU men seek first road win in Tampa against USF
TULSA MEN'S BASKETBALL

TU men seek first road win in Tampa against USF

  • Updated
Tulsa at South Florida

11 a.m. Saturday, Yuengling Center, Tampa, Florida

Records: Tulsa 8-16, 2-11 American Athletic; South Florida 7-18, 2-11

Stream: ESPN+, 99.5 FM

Three storylines

First road win for TU?: The Golden Hurricane have not traveled well this season, posting an 0-8 road record to this point. TU defeated South Florida last month in Tulsa, 76-45, in its most convincing decision of the year.

Weird but true: While Jeriah Horne ranks second in the American Athletic Conference in field-goal percentage, his 45.4% shooting mark doesn't lead his team; that honor goes to Darien Jackson, who has shot 55.8% from the field to this point but has not shot the minimum number of attempts to make the conference leaderboard.

Scouting the Bulls: Since losing to the Hurricane on Jan. 29, USF has gone 1-5. Caleb Murphy leads the Bulls with 11.5 points per game. A defensive standout, Javon Green leads the conference in steals with 47 for the year.

— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World

Tags

Sports Writer

I cover sports at the University of Tulsa and Oral Roberts University. I previously freelanced for the Edmond Sun, the Daily Ardmoreite and others. I graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2021 via Tishomingo High School in 2017.

