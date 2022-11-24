TU men ready to take on Oklahoma State

Tulsa at Oklahoma State

7 p.m. Friday, Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater

TV: ESPN+

Radio: KXBL 99.5

Records: Tulsa 2-3, Oklahoma State 3-2

Last Meeting: Dec. 5, 2018 (at Tulsa 74, Oklahoma State 71)

All-time series: Oklahoma State leads 74-39

Three storylines

After returning from a tournament in which they played three games in basically 3½ days, the University of Tulsa men's basketball team is looking to rebound.

The next opportunity for TU is a big one, as the Golden Hurricane travel to take on Oklahoma State on Friday.

Golden Hurricane first-year coach Eric Konkol indicated that this will be the first matchup of a three-year agreement with OSU. Either way, it’s a big deal for Tulsa to play Oklahoma State.

And even though it means Tulsa will finish November with just one game played at the Reynolds Center, it is an important match from an exposure standpoint.

“I think it’s great for our program, I think it’s great for the state of Oklahoma to have in-state games like this,” Konkol said.

"It’s a challenging month of November, only having one home game, but I thought this was a really good opportunity to play an in-state team, to do it over the period of three years, and we got a great opportunity in front of us.”

Tournament recap: After putting forth a strong performance in an impressive 85-66 victory over Loyola Chicago in the first game of the Myrtle Beach Invitational last week, the rest of the tournament did not go quite as well for Tulsa.

One day later, TU dropped a close game with Charlotte, 68-65, in the tournament semifinals, and then in the third-place game on Sunday morning, the Golden Hurricane fell 77-60 to Murray State.

Konkol pointed out that the team learned several lessons from those games and that it has been working on them in practice all week.

“What’s great about the game of basketball, there’s so much variance, so much nuance in how teams play, how teams can be good,” Konkol said. “That second game, I was very concerned about the way Charlotte played offense, not having the type of preparation that we’d like to have, especially with a newer team and a newer defense to them. It took us a little longer to settle in, and we did, we just weren’t able to close the game.

“And then in Game 3, I just feel like we were a little bit limited. They really hurt us on the back boards, they hurt us in transition. It’s just one of those games where we just did not play well from start to finish. We did not shoot the ball well and it turned into a lot of transition play. I thought our guys played hard, we just couldn’t get into a great groove enough to get back in the game.”

Rebounding issues: Among the issues that have cropped up as an early weakness for Tulsa has been rebounding. The Hurricane has been outrebounded by the opposition four times out of it five games so far and Konkol is searching for ways to mitigate the problem.

Against Murray State, Tulsa lost the battle of the boards 54-31. The only game it led the opponent in rebounding was the win over Loyola Chicago.

That’s one reason why Konkol believes that playing OSU will be a good test, because the Cowboys are a good rebounding team, averaging 40 rebounds per game and having outrebounded their opponent in every game so far.

“We’re looking to improve the things that we need to get better at, and one of the things that we’re not strong at, they happen to be very strong at, and that’s at rebounding,” Konkol said. “We’ll be at a size disadvantage, but there’s still things that we can do and must do better to rebound the basketball. It’s one of those areas that’s really hampering us. Same with guarding the two-point shot. We’ve got to be able to come over, we’ve got to be able to help, we’ve got to build walls. We’re not a shot-blocking team, so there’s areas that just overall, we want to improve in.”

Contributions from Selebangue: He wasn’t very well-known by Tulsa fans before the season started, but newcomer Bryant Selebangue has been a huge revelation, stepping up virtually every night as one of the Golden Hurricane’s top contributors.

Against Murray State on Friday, Selebangue led TU with 14 points and 11 rebounds, for his second double-double of the season. That is pretty typical of what the 6-foot-8 forward, a sophomore transfer from Florida Southwestern State, has been able to provide lately. Through five games, all of them starts, Selebangue is averaging 11.0 points and a team-high 9.0 rebounds per contest.

“He’s really not been here very long, and then he’s been thrust into the starting lineup because he’s earned it, he’s a good player,” Konkol said of Selebangue. “We knew that he was a guy that could rebound the basketball, and he’s proven that he could do that, but the scoring has been a really good sign, something that we weren’t sure where his opportunities would come from and how. It’s something we want to keep working at and find more and more ways for him to score the ball and help this team.”

And while he seems to have come from out of nowhere, arriving a little later on campus than the rest of his teammates, the native of Montreal, Quebec, Canada has been fitting in well on and off the court.

“Very happy for his continued development, he was not with us all summer,” Konkol said. “We signed him back in the spring but he had to finish a class to graduate from his junior college, then we had to go through the visa process that took longer than we had hoped, and then he got here right as school started. So he missed all eight weeks of the summer training period with everybody, so getting, one, acclimated to the school, his team, of course, the way we’re trying to play, and also, his teammates getting acclimated to him. There’s a process that goes along with that.”

By the Numbers

23 – the margin of loss for Tulsa in the rebounding battle against Murray State last Sunday, 54-31, an area the Golden Hurricane hope to improve upon

4 – number of 3-pointers that TU connected on against Murray State, including shooting 1-for-16 from beyond the arc in the second half

18.0 – points per game average from guard Sam Griffin, despite scoring just 11 in the last game

36.4 – percentage of free throws connected on by the Hurricane against Murray State (4-for-11). Overall on the season, TU is still shooting free throws at a 75.0 percent rate

6 – number of assists guard Anthony Pritchard had in the Murray State game, a season-high, bringing his average up to 4.0 per game, best on the team