TU men pull away in second half for win over Mississippi Valley State

It wasn’t pretty but a win is a win and the University of Tulsa will take them however they can.

Brandon Betson scored 15 points – 12 in the second half – off the bench and Anthony Pritchard matched his career-high with 13 points, while also adding four assists, three rebounds and two steals to help lead TU to a 66-51 victory over Mississippi Valley State on Friday night at the Reynolds Center.

Sam Griffin had 11 points, while Sterling Gaston-Chapman added seven points and a team-high six rebounds for Tulsa (4-6), which has won two in a row after snapping a five-game losing streak.

“Always pleased to come away with a win. It wasn’t a pretty one,” coach Eric Konkol said. “This has been a long week for our guys, certainly academically, but I wasn’t happy with the energy, the effort, the intensity for a good bit of the game. Give credit to Mississippi Valley State, I thought their zone slowed us down and made us a little bit lethargic.

"I thought we had some open looks from time to time, but we were expecting to attack the glass better, get some second-chances on the offensive end and just thought it took us a while to get where we needed to be on the defensive end to get some runouts. Pretty sloppy game for us and I would have liked to play a whole lot better.”

Like the last few outings, Tulsa found itself in a tight game midway through the second half, and like the last game (but unlike the previous two contests), Tulsa managed to pull away down the stretch for the victory.

This time, it was a crucial second-half stretch where TU broke open a three-point game to open a double-digit lead it held the rest of the way.

Kadar Waller scored 12 points to lead Mississippi Valley State (1-11), which was playing its seventh straight road game, all of which have ended in losses.

After a 3-pointer from Griffin with 1:56 left in the opening half snapped a 21-21 tie, Betson’s first basket of the night 26 seconds before halftime, enabled Tulsa to head into the break with a 29-25 edge.

Turning point: The tight contest continued into the second half, and after Mississippi Valley State’s Alvin Stredic put down a layup with 13:43 remaining, Tulsa was still clinging to a 40-37 lead. But the Golden Hurricane responded by reeling off a crucial 15-1 run over the next five minutes to take over control of the game.

“There was a number of things,” Konkol said of the turnaround. “I thought Sterling Gaston-Chapman came in and gave us a spark, just his energy. When he was on the floor, there was an energy lift for us. B.B. Knight took three charges tonight, it’s something that we’ve been trying to get with our guys and get that type of sacrifice. But I thought there was a moment in the second half where AP really took it upon himself to get close to the basket.”

During that stretch, Pritchard scored three baskets, setting a physical tone, and mixed in that span, Betson also scored nine points on three 3-pointers, two of them coming as the shot clock expired.

“It all comes from the coaching staff, the work that I put in,” Betson said of his shooting success. “Coach Konkol instills a lot of confidence in me to make shots like that, and to go on, I have the confidence in myself to make shots like that, so it all plays to that.”

Rebounding issues: Tulsa survived despite being dominated on the glass, especially in the first half. Mississippi Valley State, which entered the game averaging 30.5 rebounds with a minus-7.5 rebound margin, controlled the boards 39-28 overall, after a lopsided 24-14 advantage in the first half.

The Delta Devils’ dominance on the offensive boards was striking, pulling in 11 in the first half, while Tulsa had just nine defensive rebounds before halftime. Mississippi Valley State, which had been outrebounded in each of its previous five outings, had four more second-half offensive rebounds to finish with 15 overall.

“I thought the rebounding, they had 11 in the first half and about half that in the second, so that’s big,” Konkol said of the Delta Devils’ offensive boards. “I told the team at halftime, we’ve got to be able to learn from the past. In our Wednesday night game last week (a 76-72 loss to Detroit Mercy), we gave up 18 offensive rebounds and don’t come out on top. We gave up 10 in the next, and much improved, and we’re able to come away with it (the 70-63 win over Central Michigan). We gave up 11 offensive rebounds in the first half and that was certainly not what we were planning on doing. We’ve got to fix that.”

Tulsa was able to counter-balance its rebounding weakness early with a knack for causing turnovers, as Mississippi Valley State committed 13 in the first half (to TU’s seven) and had 22 overall to Tulsa’s 14, with the Hurricane outscoring them 19-10 on points from turnovers.

3-point turnaround: After connecting on just 1-of-10 of its 3-point attempts over the first 12-plus minutes of the game, Tulsa finally started sinking its shots from beyond the arc and that made a big difference. TU ended up 10-for-30 from 3-point range, meaning the Golden Hurricane shot 9-for-20 (45%) the rest of the game, led by Betson’s 5-for-8.

“Their zone was a little bit different,” Konkol said of Mississippi Valley State’s defense. “They start in a 1-1-3 but it even feels a little bit like a 1-3-1, but their slides are different, so we were a little bit too up top above the foul line and we made an adjustment and started running the baseline. I thought Sterling did a really nice job of screening, releasing, getting the ball to the high post and the percentages go way up from 3 when the ball comes from the paint out. We were just passing it around and taking shots. Once we got the ball to the paint, the baseline, we got just better rhythm looks.”

By the numbers

47.4 – percent shooting for Tulsa in this one (27-for-57), its best shooting percentage in seven games, dating back to the third contest of the year

2:38 – time left when Anthony Pritchard picked up his fifth foul of the night and fouled out

5 – points scored in the game by Mississippi Valley State’s leading scorer Terry Collins, who entered the day averaging 16.2 points per contest

2 – free throws made during the game by Tulsa, on six attempts – and those are the second-lowest figures of the season after TU was 1-for-4 against Oklahoma State on Nov. 25.

TULSA 66, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE 51

MVS 25 26 — 51

Tulsa 29 37 — 66

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE (1-11): Gipson 1-5 0-2 2, Stredic 4-9 0-0 8, Brown 3-8 2-5 8, Washington 2-4 0-0 4, Collins 2-8 1-2 5, Mosley 0-2 3-4 3, Barber 3-8 2-2 9, Waller 2-2 7-8 12, Ivory 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-47 15-23 51.

TULSA (4-6): Dalger 3-5 1-2 8, Selebangue 3-4 0-0 6, Embery-Simpson 1-4 0-1 2, Griffin 4-12 0-0 11, Pritchard 6-8 0-1 13, Betson 5-8 0-0 15, Gaston-Chapman 3-7 1-2 7, McWright 0-1 0-0 0, Chukwu 2-2 0-0 4, Knight 0-5 0-0 0, Seals 0-1 0-0 0, Urbanic 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-57 2-6 66.

Halftime: Tulsa 29-25. 3-Point Goals: MVS 2-9 (Barber 1-1, Waller 1-1, Mosley 0-1, Washington 0-2, Collins 0-3), Tulsa 10-30 (Betson 5-8, Griffin 3-11, Dalger 1-2, Pritchard 1-1, Embery-Simpson 0-2, Seals 0-1). Rebounds: MVS 39 (Brown 9), Tulsa 28 (Gaston-Chapman 6). Assists: MVS 12 (Collins 4), Tulsa 11 (Pritchard 4). Total Fouls: MVS 13, Tulsa 18. A: 3,004.