TU men lose 76-66 at East Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. -- The University of Tulsa led at halftime and seemingly had a prime opportunity to pick up its first road win.

Falling 76-66 at East Carolina on Tuesday night, the Hurricane was outscored by 15 in the second half and gave up a crucial 11-0 run down the stretch.

TU (5-14, 1-7 American) led by seven early in the second half but fell behind after allowing an 8-0 burst. Tim Dalger responded with five consecutive points, but the Pirates hit three 3s and a layup in a two-minute span.

Dalger, who poured in 15 points, pulled the Hurricane within six on a 3-pointer with 2:38 left, but East Carolina (11-10, 2-6) scored the next four points to put the game away.

Bryant Selebangue scored 18 points, with eight of those coming in the game's first five minutes, and added 10 rebounds. No other TU player had more than four rebounds, and the Hurricane was out-rebounded 40-23.