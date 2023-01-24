 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

TU men lose 76-66 at East Carolina

  • 0
TU takes on Tulane (copy)

TU forward Bryant Selebangue had 18 points and 10 rebounds against East Carolina on Tuesday.

 Daniel Shular, Tulsa World

GREENVILLE, N.C. -- The University of Tulsa led at halftime and seemingly had a prime opportunity to pick up its first road win.

Falling 76-66 at East Carolina on Tuesday night, the Hurricane was outscored by 15 in the second half and gave up a crucial 11-0 run down the stretch.

TU (5-14, 1-7 American) led by seven early in the second half but fell behind after allowing an 8-0 burst. Tim Dalger responded with five consecutive points, but the Pirates hit three 3s and a layup in a two-minute span.

Dalger, who poured in 15 points, pulled the Hurricane within six on a 3-pointer with 2:38 left, but East Carolina (11-10, 2-6) scored the next four points to put the game away.

Bryant Selebangue scored 18 points, with eight of those coming in the game's first five minutes, and added 10 rebounds. No other TU player had more than four rebounds, and the Hurricane was out-rebounded 40-23.

kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Writer

I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kevin Wilson hires three more TU assistants

Kevin Wilson hires three more TU assistants

The latest hires are Ron Burton, assistant head coach and defensive line coach; Ricky Brown, special teams coordinator and defensive assistant; and Adrian Mayes, running backs coach.

Watch Now: Related Video

Damar Hamlin takes to Instagram to thank fans

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert