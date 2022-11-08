TU men lose 16-point halftime lead, fall in opener at Oregon State, 73-70

Things looked really good for a while, but then it slipped away.

The University of Tulsa men’s basketball squad enjoyed a strong first half, leading by as much as 19 and taking a 44-28 advantage into halftime, but despite a valiant comeback attempt in the final seconds, the Golden Hurricane fell 73-70 to Oregon State at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon, late Monday night in head coach Eric Konkol's TU debut.

Sam Griffin, the Hurricane's top scorer from last season (14.6 points per game) had an outstanding performance, scoring a career-high 29 points, including two free throws with 54 seconds remaining that pulled Tulsa to within 72-70. He also had a shot at the buzzer that would have tied it, but it hit the rim and bounced out. Overall, he shot 10-for-21 from the floor, including 5-for-12 from 3-point range.

TU got nice contributions from some of the team’s five newcomers. Forward Bryant Selebangue, a sophomore transfer from Florida Southwestern State, scored 15 points and added nine rebounds and three steals, while junior guard Brandon Betson, a transfer from Chicago State, had 13 points, including three 3-pointers, and two assists.

Sophomore guard Anthony Pritchard chipped in six points, while fellow sophomore Sterling Gaston-Chapman had seven rebounds, including five offensive boards, and two points, along with two steals.

Jordan Pope scored 19 points to lead Oregon State, while Dexter Akanno had 18, as four different Beavers finished in double figures.

Oregon State made its first six shots in the game, going up early by 13-7 over the first six minutes, but Tulsa responded with a 15-0 run to take control of the contest. TU went ahead 41-22 after Selebangue hit two free throws with 2:45 left in the opening half, and the Hurricane went into halftime up by 16.

But Oregon State opened the second half with a 14-0 run over the first 3:45 to almost completely erase the TU advantage. Tulsa maintained the lead after that, though, and built it back up to 59-51 with 7:59 remaining after Griffin’s steal and subsequent layup.

Oregon State responded with a 10-0 run, which included six consecutive free throws, to take its first lead since the opening six minutes of the game, 61-59, with 4:37 remaining. Moments later, the Beavers used a 6-0 run to go up 70-64 with 2:28 to play, before a Griffin 3-pointer and a free throw made it 72-68 with 1:36 left.

After Griffin’s free throws made it 72-70, Tulsa had two chances to tie it in the final seconds but couldn’t get the ball to fall — Betson missed a shot with 10 seconds to go, and then Griffin’s buzzer shot that wouldn’t go.

The strong Oregon State second half was fueled by 61.9% shooting, while TU connected at just 30.8%, knocking down just two 3-pointers in the second half and hitting seven in the first half.

Tulsa returns home to face Jackson State at the Reynolds Center at 2 p.m. Saturday.

OREGON STATE 73, TULSA 70

TULSA (0-1): Dalger 0-3 0-0 0, Selebangue 4-12 7-9 15, Gaston-Chapman 1-6 0-2 2, Griffin 10-21 4-5 29, Pritchard 2-9 2-2 6, Betson 5-10 0-0 13, Embery-Simpson 0-3 0-0 0, Konstantynovskyi 1-1 0-0 2, Knight 1-1 0-0 3, Chukwu 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-66 13-18 70.

OREGON ST. (1-0): Ryuny 4-5 1-2 11, Taylor 6-13 4-6 16, Marial 0-1 0-0 0, Akanno 5-11 6-6 18, Pope 6-11 5-5 19, Andela 2-4 1-2 5, Bilodeau 1-3 0-0 2, Rataj 1-1 0-0 2, Krass 0-1 0-0 0, Stevens 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-50 17-21 73.

Halftime: Tulsa 44-28. 3-Point Goals: Tulsa 9-24 (Griffin 5-12, Betson 3-4, Knight 1-1, Dalger 0-1, Embery-Simpson 0-1, Gaston-Chapman 0-2, Pritchard 0-3), Oregon St. 6-16 (Ryuny 2-2, Pope 2-4, Akanno 2-5, Krass 0-1, Marial 0-1, Taylor 0-1, Bilodeau 0-2). Rebounds: Tulsa 29 (Selebangue 9), Oregon St. 35 (Andela 9). Assists: Tulsa 9 (Pritchard, Betson, Embery-Simpson 2), Oregon St. 10 (Taylor, Pope 3). Total Fouls: Tulsa 17, Oregon St. 20. A: 3,320 (9,604).