TU men looking to build momentum in Dallas

Tulsa at SMU
7 p.m. Wednesday, Dallas
Records: Tulsa 9-16, 3-11 American Athletic Conference; SMU 19-6, 10-3
Stream: ESPN+, KXBL-99.5 FM
Three storylines
On the road again: Wednesday's meeting between TU and SMU will be the third of four consecutive road games for the Golden Hurricane, who gathered their first road win Saturday against South Florida.
Scouting the 'Stangs: SMU's Kendric Davis leads the conference with 19.4 points per game, trailed by three others averaging double figures. The Mustangs split their games last week, losing to Temple before bouncing back Sunday to take down Memphis 73-57.
Heating up: Darien Jackson, TU's third-leading scorer behind Jeriah Horne and Sam Griffin, has averaged 14.3 points per game in the past three contests.
— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World
Bryce McKinnis
Sports Writer
I cover sports at the University of Tulsa and Oral Roberts University. I previously freelanced for the Edmond Sun, the Daily Ardmoreite and others. I graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2021 via Tishomingo High School in 2017.
