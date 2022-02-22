 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TU men looking to build momentum in Dallas
0 Comments
TU men's basketball

TU men looking to build momentum in Dallas

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Tulsa at SMU

7 p.m. Wednesday, Dallas

Records: Tulsa 9-16, 3-11 American Athletic Conference; SMU 19-6, 10-3

Stream: ESPN+, KXBL-99.5 FM

Three storylines

On the road again: Wednesday's meeting between TU and SMU will be the third of four consecutive road games for the Golden Hurricane, who gathered their first road win Saturday against South Florida.

Scouting the 'Stangs: SMU's Kendric Davis leads the conference with 19.4 points per game, trailed by three others averaging double figures. The Mustangs split their games last week, losing to Temple before bouncing back Sunday to take down Memphis 73-57.

Heating up: Darien Jackson, TU's third-leading scorer behind Jeriah Horne and Sam Griffin, has averaged 14.3 points per game in the past three contests.

— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Get rid of postgame handshake in high school basketball

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Writer

I cover sports at the University of Tulsa and Oral Roberts University. I previously freelanced for the Edmond Sun, the Daily Ardmoreite and others. I graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2021 via Tishomingo High School in 2017.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert