 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL | TULSA

TU men look to end skid at Tulane on Wednesday

  • Updated
  • 0
Tulsa vs Houston

Tulsa guard Brandon Betson (11) shoots during an NCAA basketball game between Tulsa and Houston at the Reynolds Center in Tulsa on Dec. 28.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Tulsa at Tulane

6 p.m. Wednesday, Devlin Fieldhouse, New Orleans

ESPN+, KXBL-99.5

Three storylines

Looking for a win: The Hurricane has dropped three games in a row this season and three in a row in the series.

Selebangue coming up big: Bryant Selebangue is averaging 8.2 rebounds through 13 games, ranking second in the American Athletic Conference. He scored a career-best 21 points in Sunday's loss at SMU.

Scouting the Green Wave: Tulane is coming off a 96-89 win against Memphis, relying on a career-high 30 points from Sion James.

— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World

Oct. 25, 2022 video. The Tulsa Golden Hurricane men's basketball team opens the season Nov. 7 and Oregon State. Video courtesy/TU Athletics

kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

This Day in History: Buffalo Bills pull off 'The Comeback'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert