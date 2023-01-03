TU men look to end skid at Tulane on Wednesday

Tulsa at Tulane
6 p.m. Wednesday, Devlin Fieldhouse, New Orleans
ESPN+, KXBL-99.5
Three storylines
Looking for a win: The Hurricane has dropped three games in a row this season and three in a row in the series.
Selebangue coming up big: Bryant Selebangue is averaging 8.2 rebounds through 13 games, ranking second in the American Athletic Conference. He scored a career-best 21 points in Sunday's loss at SMU.
Scouting the Green Wave: Tulane is coming off a 96-89 win against Memphis, relying on a career-high 30 points from Sion James.
— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World