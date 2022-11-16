TU men heading to Myrtle Beach for weekend tournament, team bonding

The University of Tulsa men head to South Carolina for the weekend, participating in the Myrtle Beach Invitational Tournament, starting with Thursday night’s game against Loyola Chicago (8:30 p.m., ESPN+).

They will play three games in four days, something that new head coach Eric Konkol likes for several reasons, but mostly because the schedule, in a neutral location, simulates what a conference tournament is like.

“I think there is a lot of value in an event like this, where you play back-to-back days, that is very similar to a conference tournament,” Konkol said. “Then you have a day off and you play another game. There’s value in that.”

The tournament opener is against Loyola-Chicago, a team that went 26-5 and advanced to the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet Sixteen in 2021 under Porter Moser, who now coaches at Oklahoma. The Ramblers went 25-8 and went to the NCAA Tournament after winning the Missouri Valley Conference again last year. They are moving to the Atlantic 10 this year and should be a formidable opponent.

Tulsa’s opponent in the second game, on Friday night at either 6 p.m. or 8:30 p.m., will be either Boise State or Charlotte. And their third game will be on Sunday, at a time still to be decided, against one of these four teams: Massachusetts, Colorado Murray State or Texas A&M.

No matter who else the team ends up facing, it figures to be a challenging tournament for the Golden Hurricane — and that is exactly why it’s on the schedule.

“We’ve got, as coaches, an opportunity every single day to create adversity in practice, there’s adversity in every game you play, and I feel like that’s what’s really going to get us stronger as we build this program,” Konkol said. “Let’s be in challenging situations and let’s grow and get better at that. You see it across the country, you could play a number of games on paper that aren’t as challenging, and you won’t really find things out until conference play, and we want to be able to in those situations early. It’s the way our schedule has just kind of laid itself out. We’re going to do everything we can to attack it the best way possible.”

And besides the good competition on the court that TU will face, another positive of scheduling a several-day-long tournament is all the team-bonding time the players will get. With a young/inexperienced team featuring five newcomers, four days away together represents a great chance for the players to grow closer.

Storylines

Scheduling notes: Due to these three games on the schedule, and then the next one after that occurring across the state in Stillwater when Tulsa visits Oklahoma State on Nov. 25, the Golden Hurricane won’t be back home at the Reynolds Center until Dec. 3 when they take on cross-town rival Oral Roberts in the Mayor’s Cup.

That will start a stretch in which Tulsa plays four home games in a row over a span of 13 days. Overall, TU plays five of six games in December at the Reynolds Center.

“We just worked hard to find the best games possible,” Konkol said of the schedule. “But I think it’s always about balance. Life is, right? I mean, we want to play some games at home, we want to play some games on the road and try to find a balance. We’re a little bit off-kilter with our November and December, but it will all even out in the end. We just got to stay steadfast in the things that we can control and keep attacking every day.”

Different players stepping up: Over the first two games, different players have stepped up to make an impact in each one. In the season-opening 73-70 loss to Oregon State, it was Sam Griffin contributing 29 points, with Bryant Selebangue chipping in 15 points and nine rebounds and Brandon Betson collecting 13 points. Last time out, in the 85-79 victory over Jackson State in the home opener last Saturday, Griffin had just nine points but Keyshawn Embery-Simpson scored a career-high 20 off the bench and Tim Dalger delivered 18 points and nine rebounds.

“I believe it’s more balanced,” Embery-Simpson said of his team. “Even if you’re not in the starting lineup, you always got to be ready, because you never know when your name is going to be called. Staying ready and playing hard every time you’re out there. It doesn’t have to be scoring or anything, whatever you can do to impact the team to get a win, that’s the main thing – being confident and being ready to play.”

Konkol is happy to see different players contributing depending on how each game’s circumstances go.

“We want to build depth and we want to continue to find ways to get our young guys in, so they can grow,” Konkol said. “We also want to find ways to have different lineups, just build experience. We’ve got a lot of youth, and not just youth in age, but youth in experience, playing meaningful minutes down the stretch, playing in different types of offenses, against offenses, and different defenses.”

Nice bounce-back for Dalger: Konkol was very pleased with Dalger’s performance against Jackson State, especially after his sub-par outing in the opener. At Oregon State, Dalger didn’t score a point on 0-for-3 shooting, with just one rebound and one assist, in 14 minutes of court-time. He finished with three fouls. Dalger finished the Jackson State game with four fouls but they came later in the game.

“I thought Tim played very much under control, I thought he provided a lot of great energy for us,” Konkol said. “He got in foul trouble in our first game at Oregon State and I know that really hurt the rhythm of the game for him a little bit, but he’s an aggressive guy and we want him to be aggressive. There’s some things that we can continue to get better on, from a stylistic standpoint and just a footwork standpoint, but I thought he gave us a big lift, with the nine rebounds, the points, hit some timely shots, and it was nice having him on the floor there today.”

Tulsa vs. Loyola Chicago

Myrtle Beach Invitational

HTC Center, Conway, S.C.

Thursday, 8:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN+

Radio: 99.5 FM

Records: Tulsa 1-1, Loyola Chicago 2-0

Last Meeting: Dec. 18, 1965 (at Loyola Chicago 100, Tulsa 72)

All-time series: Loyola Chicago leads 2-0

By the Numbers

15: points scored in each game by TU starting forward Bryant Selebangue, a transfer from Florida Southwestern State

6: the number of rebounds that Tulsa had fewer than its opponent in each game so far. Oregon State outrebounded the Golden Hurricane 35-29 and TU lost the battle of the boards to Jackson State, 42-36

17: number of assists that Tulsa had in the win over Jackson State, led by six from Embery-Simpson and five by Anthony Pritchard, after totaling just nine in the opener

.767: Tulsa’s free-throw shooting percentage after two games

23.5: the average number of points that the Hurricane has received off the bench, winning that battle in each game, 18-9 against Oregon State and 29-26 against Jackson State