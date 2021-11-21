TU men fall 72-58 to Utah in finals of Sunshine Slam

Tulsa had an early lead in Sunday's Sunshine Slam championship game in Daytona Beach, Florida, but it didn't last.

Utah took control midway through the first half and went on to claim a 72-58 victory over the Hurricane. Utah improved to 5-0 with the win and TU dropped to 3-2.

TU led 11-10 six minutes in, but Utah would take the lead and not look back. The margin was 33-24 by halftime and Tulsa got no closer than five in the second half.

Sam Griffin had 18 points for Tulsa, and Jeriah Horne had 10. Branden Carlson led five Utah players in double figures with 15 points.

TU is home against Little Rock at 7 p.m. Friday.

UTAH 72, TULSA 58

UTAH (5-0): Battin 0-6 0-0 0, Carlson 7-12 1-2 15, Anthony 2-5 1-2 5, Jenkins 3-9 4-4 13, Worster 5-10 0-0 12, Gach 4-8 3-4 11, Stefanovic 5-9 0-0 12, Brenchley 1-2 0-0 2, Mahorcic 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 28-63 9-12 72.

TULSA (3-2): Horne 4-10 1-2 10, Idowu 4-8 1-2 9, Dalger 3-6 1-1 7, Embery-Simpson 0-4 0-0 0, Griffin 7-19 2-2 18, Jackson 3-5 1-1 7, Haywood 2-4 0-0 5, Konstantynovskyi 1-2 0-0 2, Pritchard 0-2 0-0 0, Draine 0-0 0-0 0, Elkamil 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-60 6-8 58.

Halftime: Utah 33-24. 3-Point Goals: Utah 7-27 (Jenkins 3-8, Stefanovic 2-4, Worster 2-6, Anthony 0-1, Brenchley 0-1, Carlson 0-2, Gach 0-2, Battin 0-3), Tulsa 4-16 (Griffin 2-8, Haywood 1-2, Horne 1-3, Embery-Simpson 0-3). Fouled Out: Worster. Rebounds: Utah 43 (Carlson 13), Tulsa 24 (Horne 7). Assists: Utah 13 (Battin, Worster 4), Tulsa 7 (Jackson 2). Total Fouls: Utah 14, Tulsa 14. A: 1,264.