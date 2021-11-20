TU men defeat Rhode Island in Florida; Utah up next

The Tulsa men's basketball team defeated Rhode Island 77-71 Saturday at the Sunshine Slam in Daytona Beach, Florida.
TU will play Utah at 6:30 p.m. Sunday for the tournament title. Utah defeated Boston College 68-61 on Saturday.
Sam Griffin had 21 points on 9-of-16 shooting to lead the Hurricane, who improved to 3-1 with the win. Jeriah Horne added 17 points and six rebounds for TU, and Tim Dalger had 12 points, including 8-for-8 shooting from the free-throw line. Tulsa was 12-for-13 (92.3%) from the line overall.
Rhode Island (3-1) led 36-35 at halftime, but the lead traded hands early in the second half before the Rams built a margin. Rhode Island led 57-50 with 12:27 remaining, but the Hurricane pulled to within one point three times before taking the lead at 62-61 with 7:43 to go.
The Rams tied it at 62, but TU then went on an 8-1 run and held on down the stretch.
Makhel Mitchell scored 20 points for Rhode Island while Jeremy Sheppard added 18.
TULSA 77, RHODE ISLAND 71
TULSA (3-1): Horne 7-13 2-3 17, Idowu 2-4 0-0 4, Dalger 2-6 8-8 12, Embery-Simpson 1-4 0-0 3, Griffin 9-16 0-0 21, Haywood 2-2 0-0 5, Jackson 3-4 0-0 7, Pritchard 3-9 2-2 8, Draine 0-0 0-0 0, Earley 0-0 0-0 0, Konstantynovskyi 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-59 12-13 77.
RHODE ISLAND (3-1): Makhi.Mitchell 2-3 4-4 8, Makhe.Mitchell 7-9 6-11 20, El-Amin 2-7 2-3 6, Leggett 1-6 2-2 4, Sheppard 6-11 2-2 18, Martin 2-4 0-0 5, Walker 3-3 1-1 8, Carey 1-2 0-0 2, Thomas 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-46 17-23 71.
Halftime: Rhode Island 36-35. 3-point goals: Tulsa 7-19 (Griffin 3-7, Haywood 1-1, Jackson 1-1, Embery-Simpson 1-3, Horne 1-4, Pritchard 0-1, Dalger 0-2), Rhode Island 6-15 (Sheppard 4-6, Walker 1-1, Martin 1-2, Leggett 0-1, Thomas 0-1, El-Amin 0-4). Rebounds: Tulsa 26 (Dalger 8), Rhode Island 23 (Makhe.Mitchell, Martin 6). Assists: Tulsa 13 (Griffin 3), Rhode Island 11 (El-Amin, Martin 3). Total fouls: Tulsa 18, Rhode Island 16. A: 1,357 (9,312).