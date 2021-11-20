TU men defeat Rhode Island in Florida; Utah up next

The Tulsa men's basketball team defeated Rhode Island 77-71 Saturday at the Sunshine Slam in Daytona Beach, Florida.

TU will play Utah at 6:30 p.m. Sunday for the tournament title. Utah defeated Boston College 68-61 on Saturday.

Sam Griffin had 21 points on 9-of-16 shooting to lead the Hurricane, who improved to 3-1 with the win. Jeriah Horne added 17 points and six rebounds for TU, and Tim Dalger had 12 points, including 8-for-8 shooting from the free-throw line. Tulsa was 12-for-13 (92.3%) from the line overall.

Rhode Island (3-1) led 36-35 at halftime, but the lead traded hands early in the second half before the Rams built a margin. Rhode Island led 57-50 with 12:27 remaining, but the Hurricane pulled to within one point three times before taking the lead at 62-61 with 7:43 to go.

The Rams tied it at 62, but TU then went on an 8-1 run and held on down the stretch.

Makhel Mitchell scored 20 points for Rhode Island while Jeremy Sheppard added 18.

TULSA 77, RHODE ISLAND 71