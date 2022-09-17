TU masters Gamecocks in 54-17 win

This is the team that University of Tulsa fans have been waiting to see.

Led by another dominant performance from Davis Brin, who completed 27 of 35 passes for 424 yards and four touchdowns (including 25-of-32 for 373 in the first half alone), Tulsa excelled in just about every area, even those they previously had struggled with, crushing Jacksonville State 54-17 Saturday night at Chapman Stadium.

Several receivers also had outstanding days, led by Keylon Stokes with nine receptions for 153 yards and one touchdown. JuanCarlos Santana added three catches for 137 yards and a touchdown (for a ridiculous 45.7-yard average per catch), and Malachai Jones with nine receptions for 68 yards.

“I was really excited about the rhythm that we found, especially early on,” Brin said of the offensive success. “And that just comes with taking what the defense gives me, and those deep shots will come and they did, so I’m just real proud of the way we executed.”

And defensively, Tulsa generated multiple turnovers, with linebacker Justin Wright coming up with both an interception and a fumble recovery. The Golden Hurricane also recorded the team’s first two sacks of the season, one by Wright and one by Joseph Anderson.

“Defense overall, I think we did awesome,” said Wright, who finished tied for second on the squad with five tackles. “They got us with some quarterback run plays that we were expecting to be honest, but I think the tempo got us, but we stayed in there and bowed up when we needed to bow up. Overall, I’m very proud with our defense.”

On the ground, the Golden Hurricane (2-1) did reasonably well, as the first-team offense gained 101 yards rushing through the end of the third quarter, with Steven Anderson scoring each of its first two touchdowns on runs of 4 yards each. And after missing the previous game with an injury, Jordan Ford returned to the lineup, gaining a career-high 44 yards on seven carries and scoring his first career touchdown on a 7-yard pass from Brin on a 3rd-and-goal play midway through the second quarter to give Tulsa a 26-0 lead.

Tulsa wound up with a season-high 164 total yards rushing, as Bill Jackson led the way with 63 yards on nine carries, the vast majority of them coming in the fourth quarter.

Tulsa built up a commanding 40-3 lead by halftime and wound up pulling the starters late in the third quarter after going up 47-10 on a 46-yard touchdown pass from Brin to Stokes. One week after building leads of 17-0 in the second quarter and 24-7 at halftime against Northern Illinois, only to see them slip away before a fourth-quarter rally to win 38-35, the Golden Hurricane kept building on the lead instead.

“It’s one of the things we really preached this week with our football team, about coming out and being able to extend leads,” said coach Philip Montgomery. “And then when you have those leads coming out in the second half, really trying to capture that momentum again, keep control of that and then be able to separate from teams when you have the opportunity to do that, and I thought those guys really handled that extremely well tonight.”

To get to the point where most of the starters came out late in the third quarter was an unexpected bonus. Even the backup unit scored a touchdown, as Braylon Braxton connected with Marquis Shoulders early in the fourth quarter for the first career touchdown for each.

Overall on the night, Tulsa amassed 621 yards of offense, while allowing Jacksonville State 295.

“I thought our football team had the right mindset all week, took it as a week for us to continue to strive to get better,” Montgomery said. “I thought we improved in some areas today, really came out and attacked the field. Early in the ballgame, I thought we had some really good things going on. I thought it was a three-phase win for us, offensively, defensively, special teams — everybody contributed to it. I’m just proud of the way our guys came out and executed.”