Kevin Wilson has another opening on his inaugural University of Tulsa staff.

Ricky Brown, hired last month as special teams coordinator, has left to take another position, a source close to the Hurricane program told the Tulsa World. Brown also was going to help with TU’s defense.

“With Ricky, I wanted to make sure we put full emphasis on special teams with a dedicated coach and he’s the perfect fit,” Wilson said when Brown was hired. “He was also a heck of a player who made it in the NFL because he was a really good special teams player. I worked with Ricky at Ohio State and am excited about what he brings to Tulsa.”

Brown was special teams quality control coach at Cincinnati last year and spent the two previous years at Ohio State in a similar capacity. He also coached four seasons at his alma mater, Boston College, where he played linebacker before a seven-year NFL career.

Wilson is still working to replace Matt Guerrieri, who came to TU as defensive coordinator and safeties coach before leaving after a month to become co-defensive coordinator at Indiana.