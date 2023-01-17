 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AMERICAN CONFERENCE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL | tulsa

TU looking for first league win against SMU

Tulsa vs Houston (copy)

Eric Konkol’s Tulsa team lost twice last week by a total of eight points.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World file

SMU at Tulsa

7 p.m. Wednesday, Reynolds Center

ESPN+, KXBL-99.5

Three storylines

* Getting closer: The Hurricane (4-12, 0-5) is in last place in the American but showed improvements in the last two games, four-point losses to Temple and Wichita State. Against the Owls, Tulsa rallied from a 20-point deficit. Against the Shockers, a 16-point advantage evaporated down the stretch.

* Rematch with SMU: The Mustangs hit 14 3-pointers to defeat Tulsa 92-67 on Jan. 1 but have lost four in a row since then. SMU has won five in a row against the Hurricane and 13 of the last 16 meetings.

* Halftime entertainment: Legendary acrobat Red Panda will perform at halftime of Wednesday’s game.

— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World

Coach Wilson convinced QB Braylon Braxton and WR Malachai Jones to withdraw from the transfer portal. Also, an update on TU men's basketball under first-year head coach Eric Konkol.

