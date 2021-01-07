TU linebacker Zaven Collins wins Bednarik Award as nation's top defensive player

Add another honor to Zaven Collins' impressive resume.
After concluding his University of Tulsa career last month, the linebacker from Hominy received the Chuck Bednarik Award live on ESPN on Thursday night, his second national defensive player of the year recognition.
"I always, whatever opportunity I get, go out and make the most of it, take advantage (of it) and use it to the best of your ability," Collins said on the broadcast. "I feel like that's what coach (Philip) Montgomery and coach (Joseph) Gillespie allowed me to do."
The Hurricane's first All-American since offensive lineman Jerry Ostroski in 1991, Collins was awarded the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, was selected defensive player of the year in the American Athletic Conference and finished runner-up for the Butkus Award.
A fourth-year junior who opted to leave early for the NFL, Collins emerged this season as one of the most dynamic defenders in college football. In eight games, he totaled 54 tackles including 11.5 for lost yardage and four sacks, four interceptions including two pick-sixes, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a safety.
From his childhood in Hominy to college football star at TU: The life of Zaven Collins in photos
Baby photo -- p5
Gymnastic medals -- p7
Gymnastics 1st on Floor
Floor exercise
Field Day 08
Gymnastics
Gymnastics as a child -- p6
Zaven Collins' 96-yard interception return for TD seals TU's win over Tulane
FB Champs 2nd
Flag football -- 2nd grade -- p4
Gymnastics High Bar
Gymnastics Rings1
Gymnastics Rings
Track, 7th grade
Collins_Zaven_Fishing_4963
Turkey Hunting
Duck Hunting -- p8
Deer Hunting
Baseball Freshman
High school -- sophomore
basketball -- high school
Basketball -- high school
TU camp -- 2016 -- p3
HS -- 2016
track senior year
Shot put -- senior year, 2017
Track and field senior year
Senior year -- jacket
Senior year -- jacket/jersey
State Track Meet Senior2
Gold ball -- high school
CLASS A FOOTBALL
Golfing
Signs with TU -- p9
High school graduation -- p2
ZavenandMom.jpg
TU vs Arkansas
Tulsa Football -- 2019
Tulane game 2020
SMU Tulsa Football -- 2020
South Florida vs TU
Tulane at Tulsa
Tulane at Tulsa
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Join a growing group of Oklahomans who believe in supporting local journalism
I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452