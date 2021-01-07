TU linebacker Zaven Collins wins Bednarik Award as nation's top defensive player

Add another honor to Zaven Collins' impressive resume.

After concluding his University of Tulsa career last month, the linebacker from Hominy received the Chuck Bednarik Award live on ESPN on Thursday night, his second national defensive player of the year recognition.

"I always, whatever opportunity I get, go out and make the most of it, take advantage (of it) and use it to the best of your ability," Collins said on the broadcast. "I feel like that's what coach (Philip) Montgomery and coach (Joseph) Gillespie allowed me to do."

The Hurricane's first All-American since offensive lineman Jerry Ostroski in 1991, Collins was awarded the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, was selected defensive player of the year in the American Athletic Conference and finished runner-up for the Butkus Award.

A fourth-year junior who opted to leave early for the NFL, Collins emerged this season as one of the most dynamic defenders in college football. In eight games, he totaled 54 tackles including 11.5 for lost yardage and four sacks, four interceptions including two pick-sixes, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a safety.

From his childhood in Hominy to college football star at TU: The life of Zaven Collins in photos

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.