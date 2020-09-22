 Skip to main content
TU linebacker Zaven Collins selected national defensive player of the week
top story

TU linebacker Zaven Collins selected national defensive player of the week

Football Players Photo Day

Zaven Collins, a Hominy native, led a defensive effort that limited one of the nation's top offenses to 277 yards and snapped running back Chuba Hubbard's 100-yard game streak at 11. BRETT ROJO, For the University of Tulsa

 Brett Rojo

University of Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins has been selected the Chuck Bednarik Award's national defensive player of the week for his performance in Saturday's game at No. 11 Oklahoma State.

Collins, a Hominy native, led a defensive effort that limited one of the nation's top offenses to 277 yards and snapped running back Chuba Hubbard's 100-yard game streak at 11.

Despite playing in less than three quarters before leaving the game with severe cramping, Collins totaled six tackles including four for lost yardage and three sacks. As a result, he leads the nation in TFLs and sacks.

On Monday, Collins was named to the American Athletic Conference's weekly honor roll.

At the end of the season, the Chuck Bednarik Award will be presented to the best defensive player in College Football.

Kelly Hines

918-581-8452

kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @KellyHinesTW

Sports Writer

Sports Writer

