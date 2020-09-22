TU linebacker Zaven Collins selected national defensive player of the week

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

University of Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins has been selected the Chuck Bednarik Award's national defensive player of the week for his performance in Saturday's game at No. 11 Oklahoma State.

Collins, a Hominy native, led a defensive effort that limited one of the nation's top offenses to 277 yards and snapped running back Chuba Hubbard's 100-yard game streak at 11.

Despite playing in less than three quarters before leaving the game with severe cramping, Collins totaled six tackles including four for lost yardage and three sacks. As a result, he leads the nation in TFLs and sacks.

On Monday, Collins was named to the American Athletic Conference's weekly honor roll.

At the end of the season, the Chuck Bednarik Award will be presented to the best defensive player in College Football.

Kelly Hines 918-581-8452 kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com Twitter: @KellyHinesTW

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.