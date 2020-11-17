TU linebacker Zaven Collins selected Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week

For the first time, a University of Tulsa player has been selected as the recipient of the Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week award.

Linebacker Zaven Collins landed the honor from the Football Writers Association of America after his performance Saturday night against SMU. He helped lead a defensive effort that limited the Mustangs to 351 yards and shut them out in the second half, allowing the Hurricane to rally for the 28-24 victory.

Collins’ interception at midfield with 1:29 left clinched the win that kept TU undefeated in the American Athletic Conference. He has three interceptions to lead the league in picks per game (0.60).

In five games, including three against top-25 opponents (Oklahoma State, UCF and SMU), Collins has 33 tackles, including 10 for lost yardage and four sacks. He has been named the American's Defensive Player of the Week three times this season.

Since 2001, the FWAA has selected a Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week. The FWAA and the Charlotte Touchdown Club will announce three finalists for the 2020 Bronko Nagurski Trophy on Dec. 9, and the national defensive player of the year will be announced Dec. 22

