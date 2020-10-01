TU linebacker Zaven Collins leads FBS in tackles for loss, sacks

After going through four bags of IV fluids in the visiting team’s locker room, University of Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins knew his day was done.

Collins played slightly more than a half in the season opener at Oklahoma State — the only game for the Hurricane in September — and put on a show.

“I thought to myself before the game, I can kind of put it on reserve and try and last the whole game, or I can just go all out,” Collins said.

Having spent two weeks in quarantine because of potential COVID-19 exposure, Collins practiced only two days leading up to the OSU game. The result was a severe case of cramps that hit during the third quarter.

“I knew coming into it, I was kind of unprepared physically as far as my legs being underneath me,” he said. “I was off for two weeks and had to go back home, so I wasn’t in the right shape I needed to be to play that full game. We knew we were only going to get about 40 plays out of me.”

Making the most of those plays in an attempt to upset the No. 11 team in the country, Collins didn’t dwell on thoughts about how he would be limited.