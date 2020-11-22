 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TU linebacker Zaven Collins lands another national honor

TU linebacker Zaven Collins lands another national honor

{{featured_button_text}}
Tulane at Tulsa (copy)

Tulsa's Zaven Collins tackles Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt during the Golden Hurricane's win Thursday. On Sunday, Collins was named the Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the week.

 John Clanton, Tulsa World

Another week, another honor for University of Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins.

On Sunday, Collins was selected the Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the week, the first Hurricane player to earn the recognition since 2005.

A fourth-year junior from Hominy, Collins sealed Tulsa’s win against Tulane on Thursday with a 96-yard interception return in the second overtime and recorded a season-high 15 tackles in the game.

Through six games, Collins has 48 tackles including 10.5 for lost yardage and four sacks along with four interceptions and a forced fumble. He also was the Chuck Bednarik National Defensive Player of the Week in September and the Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week last week.

“I’m just going to go ahead and say it: Why is that guy not in the running for the Heisman?” Tulsa coach Philip Montgomery said after the Tulane win. “Tell me someone that has affected more games than that guy. If we want to talk about the best players in college football, in my opinion, he’s there. He’s a part of it.”

Also on Sunday, the Hurricane moved up one spot to No. 24 in the Associated Press top 25 poll and its Saturday game at Houston was set for 11 a.m. on ESPNU.

+1 
ZAVEN COLLINS

Collins

 StephenPingryTulsaWorld

kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com

Up next

No. 24 Tulsa at Houston

11 a.m. Saturday, ESPNU

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Writer

I cover college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend her spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News