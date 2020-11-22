TU linebacker Zaven Collins lands another national honor

Another week, another honor for University of Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins.

On Sunday, Collins was selected the Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the week, the first Hurricane player to earn the recognition since 2005.

A fourth-year junior from Hominy, Collins sealed Tulsa’s win against Tulane on Thursday with a 96-yard interception return in the second overtime and recorded a season-high 15 tackles in the game.

Through six games, Collins has 48 tackles including 10.5 for lost yardage and four sacks along with four interceptions and a forced fumble. He also was the Chuck Bednarik National Defensive Player of the Week in September and the Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week last week.

“I’m just going to go ahead and say it: Why is that guy not in the running for the Heisman?” Tulsa coach Philip Montgomery said after the Tulane win. “Tell me someone that has affected more games than that guy. If we want to talk about the best players in college football, in my opinion, he’s there. He’s a part of it.”

Also on Sunday, the Hurricane moved up one spot to No. 24 in the Associated Press top 25 poll and its Saturday game at Houston was set for 11 a.m. on ESPNU.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.