When Mitchell Kulkin committed to the University of Tulsa as a preferred walk-on five years ago, he didn’t know where the opportunity would lead.

A linebacker from Jenks, Kulkin emerged as a consistent performer early in his career, starting on special teams and contributing defensively. Two years ago, he became a scholarship player.

“Being from Tulsa, I went to games here growing up and then now coming on as a walk on and then earning a scholarship, I think that’s a life dream that I can say I’ve accomplished,” Kulkin said. “It’s pretty neat to see how far I’ve come.”

Kulkin learned he was being put on scholarship on his 22nd birthday, an emotional moment that included his teammates rushing him in celebration. A respected member of the team, he was selected as one of a dozen leaders in the offseason.

“Everyone voted for the 12 platoon leaders, so I think it was a big honor to be just one of the 12,” he said. “I’ve kind of accepted that role and done the best I can at it.”

That leadership continues on the field, where Kulkin is projected to start at one of two linebacker positions, splitting time with transfer Coleton Smith and being an important piece of a new-look defense.

“I think he and (linebackers) coach (Koy) McFarland are on the same page, connected with how he wants to lead and communicate,” coach Kevin Wilson said. “(Kulkin is) an in-town guy, tremendous player, great leader, tremendous student. He’s had a good spring.”

During a spring that concluded with the final practice Thursday, Kulkin has meshed well with McFarland, an up-and-comer who has spent time at Oklahoma State and Ohio State.

“He’s full of energy,” Kulkin said. “He’s running around all over the place. He’s serious when he needs to be, but during practice, he is around everybody, running around, jumping and hollering.”

At the other linebacker spot are USC transfer Julien Simon and veteran Brian Johnson. Dorian Hopkins, a backup last year, is recovering from a late-season injury that required surgery.

“I think we’ve done great throughout the spring,” Kulkin said. “We’re all learning the new system, so we’re all there to help each other. If anyone has questions, we all try to answer them together.

“There’s no starters right now. There’s no ones or twos. If we can help each other in any way we can, that’s what we’re going to do.”

Kulkin, who graduated in 2021 and is working on his master’s degree in business administration, is relishing his vital role with the Hurricane especially given his journey as a former walk-on.

“I’ve worked hard to get where I am,” he said. “To see my hard work start paying off, it’s a really good feeling.”