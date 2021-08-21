TU linebacker Justin Wright is living up to his unusual nickname

Wright, in his third year in the program out of Abilene, Texas, admittedly played with a chip on his shoulder, having waited his turn and ultimately delivering a breakout season. He was at his best in American Athletic Conference play and was selected to the American’s all-conference second team.

“I didn’t start until I was a junior in high school, so it was kind of the same thing here,” he said. “My sophomore year (of high school), I was second string. I’ve had to earn a lot of things that I haven’t just been given.”

After proving his worth in the 34-26 victory at No. 11 UCF, Wright had “PSYCHO” tattooed above his left knee, where it is visible just below his football pants. Many of his teammates were unaware of the nickname, which has since taken off.

“Honestly, nobody called me that when I was here until I got it tatted on (after the UCF game),” he said. “UCF was when I got a pretty good confidence boost that I can do this.”

In addition to refining his skills on the field, Wright has grown up a lot at TU. He married his high school sweetheart, Emma, last summer.

“We've been together since freshman year in high school,” he said. “It’s like being married to your best friend.”