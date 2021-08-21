TU linebacker Justin Wright is living up to his unusual nickname

When Justin Wright was 6 years old and playing Pop Warner, an offhand comment set the stage for his football career.
“My defensive coach came up to me after practice and was like, ‘Man, you’re playing like a psycho,’” Wright said. “I didn’t know that he meant it in a good way, so I started crying.”
After being comforted by his dad, Wright realized at a young age the value of his intensity and went on to channel it throughout his youth football and high school days. As a middle linebacker at the University of Tulsa, Wright has developed into a reliable defensive playmaker.
“To play at this level and to make that type of impact that we thought his talent could bring to us, we were going to tame some things,” linebackers coach and defensive coordinator Joseph Gillespie said. “Sometimes it’s a little bit easier for tame stuff than it is to cattle-prod someone. We knew that his motor ran hot as fire, so we just needed to tame that.”
Heading into last year, Wright was expected to contribute depth to his linebacker spot behind starter Yohance Burnett. When Burnett went down with a season-ending injury the week of the opener, Wright went on to start all nine games and finished second on the team with 63 tackles, nine of those for lost yardage.
“He gets thrown in there and he just really took off and had a great season,” coach Philip Montgomery said. “He is a throwback type of MIKE linebacker. He’s a thumper and when he comes downhill and makes hits, they’re for real.”
Wright, in his third year in the program out of Abilene, Texas, admittedly played with a chip on his shoulder, having waited his turn and ultimately delivering a breakout season. He was at his best in American Athletic Conference play and was selected to the American’s all-conference second team.
“I didn’t start until I was a junior in high school, so it was kind of the same thing here,” he said. “My sophomore year (of high school), I was second string. I’ve had to earn a lot of things that I haven’t just been given.”
After proving his worth in the 34-26 victory at No. 11 UCF, Wright had “PSYCHO” tattooed above his left knee, where it is visible just below his football pants. Many of his teammates were unaware of the nickname, which has since taken off.
“Honestly, nobody called me that when I was here until I got it tatted on (after the UCF game),” he said. “UCF was when I got a pretty good confidence boost that I can do this.”
In addition to refining his skills on the field, Wright has grown up a lot at TU. He married his high school sweetheart, Emma, last summer.
“We've been together since freshman year in high school,” he said. “It’s like being married to your best friend.”
Last year, Wright benefited from playing alongside first-round NFL draft pick Zaven Collins, who made sure everyone was in the right spot. With Collins gone, it will be up to Wright to be the voice of the coaches on the field, making commands and adjustments.
“I was ready to take on that role last year and I’m ready to take on the role again this year,” Wright said. “My approach to this season is one game at a time and no looking back, honestly. Just full speed ahead.”
