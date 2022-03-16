TU legend Nolan Richardson says repairing attendance 'can be done'

When Nolan Richardson took over as men’s basketball coach at the University of Tulsa in 1980, he inherited a program that lacked strong attendance or community engagement.

Four days after the resignation of eight-year TU coach Frank Haith, Richardson told the Tulsa World on Wednesday that for TU to solve similar issues plaguing the program now, it needs to pursue a coach who can win first.

“You gotta win to put people in the seats. They’re not coming to watch nobody lose,” said Richardson, 80, who lives in Fayetteville, Arkansas. “We went from 2,000 fans to 8,000 fans, like overnight, and to keep that going, you had to have exciting basketball and winning basketball. You had to do them both.”

For the first few games of the 1980-81 season, Richardson gave away about 200 tickets per game to address the program's attendance crisis. After defeating then-defending national champion Louisville, 68-60, in his third game, he longer had to give tickets out for free.

“I remember I had so many tickets to give away,” Richardson said. “That only lasted for three games. I got a call saying, ‘We need those tickets, ‘cause we can sell them now.’”

After taking over a team that went 8-19 a season before, Richardson led the Golden Hurricane to the National Invitational Tournament championship his first year at TU. The results of his five-year tenure at TU were a 119-37 overall record and five postseason appearances. He went on to a successful coaching career at Arkansas that included a national title in 1994.

“We represented Tulsa, not only the university, but Tulsa the city,” Richardson said. “Oklahoma City is made up of OU, OSU mostly grads, that live there. I’ll tell you, we had quite a few (fans) that were Tulsa University basketball; football they were somebody different.”

The Hurricane’s average home attendance last season was 2,910 per game. Excluding the 2020-21 season when its attendance was limited by COVID, it was the second-worst season for attendance at the Reynolds Center by more than 1,000 per game since the facility opened in 1998.

Though he did not endorse a candidate, Richardson said the university needs a coach who can address the program's culture.

“(TU should be) kinda looking for someone that’s up-and-coming, an assistant coach,” Richardson said. “You start looking at all of the guys that were assistants at one time have done so well. Unless I can get some guy that’s proven, I’m probably more for the guy that’s coming in hungry.”

Richardson said a junior college hire could be beneficial for TU, referencing his success in recruiting players from his previous school, Western Texas Junior College, to TU after he got the job.

“My junior college team was 37-0, and almost every school that was in the Missouri Valley (Conference) was down at my place trying to get one of my guys,” Richardson said, “and I knew that if I had an opportunity, I could take those guys with me.”

Paul Pressey, who won 1982 Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year and was drafted by the Milwaukee Bucks in 1982, followed Richardson from Western Texas to TU.

Richardson said recruiting is the "No. 1 part of the game," but he acknowledged that TU's academic requirements will be an obstacle for whomever lands the job.

"You got grade-point-averages that are higher than a lot of other places," Richardson said. "You can run into that problem where you can't get (recruits) in even though you got them. They don't qualify. A lot of schools don't have that problem."

Under Haith, TU's 2020 recruiting class ranked last in the American Athletic Conference, and his 2019 class was fourth-from-bottom.

"Hopefully they'll get the right man in there, and they'll go back to work and start drawing fans at the ball games," Richardson said. "It can be done. It's a whole different game than when I played, but there's a state that will always remain: that's the W side and the L side."

