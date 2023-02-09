In a significant move potentially affecting recruitment and retention of its athletes, the University of Tulsa has introduced new ways to assist with name-image-likeness opportunities.

TU’s NIL marketplace on Opendorse made its debut Thursday, coinciding with the announcement of Hurricane Impact Inc., Golden Hurricane Sports Properties Allied NIL and the Tulsa Academic Enhancement Award.

The developments will allow TU, the smallest FBS school, to stay relevant amid the rapidly changing landscape of college sports while giving fans and donors additional options for how they want to support Hurricane athletes.

“We are committed to providing our student-athletes with the best resources possible to maximize their NIL opportunities,” TU athletic director Rick Dickson said. “We have confidence that Opendorse, Hurricane Impact Collective and GHSP Allied NIL will assist our student-athletes in that regard.”

Since a U.S. Supreme Court decision in 2021 granted college athletes the ability to profit off their name, image and likeness, opportunities for TU athletes have been rare, making it challenging for the Hurricane to compete with bigger schools not only nationally but also within the American Athletic Conference.

TU doesn’t receive any financial benefit from any NIL platforms and is required by the NCAA to advise athletes to ensure an equitable and ethical process. Athletes from all 17 Hurricane sports will have the chance to benefit.

Fans can visit opendorse.com/tulsa-goldenhurricane to find athletes who have opted into the NIL marketplace, which features the opportunity to purchase video shoutouts, social-media endorsements, appearances and more. All communication takes place through Opendorse, and the athlete receives compensation when the deal is complete.

“Starting today, any fan, brand, donor and sponsor can support any Golden Hurricane student-athlete at the click of a button,” said Tim Pederson, Opendorse senior director of collegiate partnerships. “The Golden Hurricane is now in prime position to make the most of their NIL opportunities with the leading marketplace, education and compliance solutions.”

Hurricane Impact Inc., an independent nonprofit corporation, has been established to solicit financial support from individuals and corporations wishing to support TU athletes. Those interested in participating in the Hurricane Impact fund can contact executive director David Fuess at 817-896-8650 or dfuess@outlook.com.

GHSP Allied NIL will give corporate sponsors with the opportunity to include TU intellectual property such as marks and logos in their NIL deals with athletes. Learfield, which does not represent athletes, manages its Allied NIL initiative directly with sponsors through its local Golden Hurricane Sports Properties team.

The Tulsa Academic Enhancement Award will provide additional aid to TU athletes based on academic achievement, with each athlete eligible for a maximum of $8,000 per calendar year — the combination of the $5,980 allowed as a result of the Supreme Court decision and the cost of attendance beyond athletic scholarships.

Gifts given to the Tulsa Academic Enhancement Award are eligible for Golden Hurricane Champions Fund benefits and may be tax-deductible. Those interested in participating can contact Pooh Williamson at 405-535-9400 or pooh-williamson@utulsa.edu.