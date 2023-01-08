TU lands OSU safety Kanion Williams from the portal

Former Oklahoma State safety Kanion Williams is the latest player to get on board with new coach Kevin Wilson at the University of Tulsa.

Williams, whose first name is pronounced kuh-NYE-un, is a former team captain who appeared in 46 career games for the Cowboys, playing a big role on special teams. A Dallas native, he has one season of eligibility remaining.

The addition of Williams is a boost to the Hurricane secondary, which also will have starters Kendarin Ray and Kenney Solomon back after they withdrew from the portal in the last few days.

Along with his new assistants, Wilson remains in pursuit of multiple other Power Five transfers, a source close to the program told the Tulsa World.

With quarterback Davis Brin choosing Georgia Southern, most of TU's portal players have found their destination. Two went to OSU – defensive end Anthony Goodlow and linebacker Justin Wright – and two of OSU's players landed at TU – Williams and running back Braylin Presley.