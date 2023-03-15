A coveted basketball player in the transfer portal has committed to the University of Tulsa.

Cobe Williams, a 6-foot guard at Louisiana Tech, announced his decision to rejoin his former head coach, Eric Konkol. Williams averaged 18.8 points, four assists and two steals this season before leaving the team for personal reasons last month.

Williams, a Dallas native, has scored more than 1,000 points in his college career.

On the heels of Konkol's first season in which the Hurricane went 5-25, three Hurricane players hit the portal: Anthony Pritchard, Tim Dalger and Keyshawn Embery-Simpson.

TU previously signed three players, and everyone on this year's team has eligibility remaining.