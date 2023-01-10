 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick

TU lands commitments from portal cornerbacks Keuan Parker, Demarco Jones

  • 0
Oklahoma State vs Baylor (copy)

As a cornerback at Oklahoma State, Demarco Jones recorded seven tackles and a pass breakup in eight games this season.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Kevin Wilson continues to add key pieces from the transfer portal to his first-year University of Tulsa roster.

The latest additions are a pair of former Booker T. Washington defensive backs: Keuan Parker from Arkansas and Demarco Jones from Oklahoma State.

Parker appeared in five games for the Razorbacks after redshirting in 2021. He was used at cornerback in college but played both corner and safety in high school, emerging as Rivals' No. 2 player in Oklahoma in his class.

Jones, a former three-star recruit, was a standout performer on special teams during the last three years at OSU, delivering a savvy play on an onside kick against Texas Tech this year. He also broke into the rotation at cornerback, totaling seven tackles and a pass breakup in eight games.

Parker and Jones join a Hurricane secondary that also will have former OSU safety Kanion Williams as a transfer plus the return of safety Kendarin Ray and cornerback Kenney Solomon -- two players who initially hit the portal amid the coaching change before withdrawing.

People are also reading…

Bill and Kelly host new TU head football coach Kevin Wilson, discussing his transition from Ohio State to Tulsa; hiring his coaching staff; the transfer portal and more.

kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Writer

I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL conference championship chances: FrontPageBets’ Mike Szvetitz looks at each playoff team’s odd to win

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert