TU lands commitments from portal cornerbacks Keuan Parker, Demarco Jones

Kevin Wilson continues to add key pieces from the transfer portal to his first-year University of Tulsa roster.

The latest additions are a pair of former Booker T. Washington defensive backs: Keuan Parker from Arkansas and Demarco Jones from Oklahoma State.

Parker appeared in five games for the Razorbacks after redshirting in 2021. He was used at cornerback in college but played both corner and safety in high school, emerging as Rivals' No. 2 player in Oklahoma in his class.

Jones, a former three-star recruit, was a standout performer on special teams during the last three years at OSU, delivering a savvy play on an onside kick against Texas Tech this year. He also broke into the rotation at cornerback, totaling seven tackles and a pass breakup in eight games.

Parker and Jones join a Hurricane secondary that also will have former OSU safety Kanion Williams as a transfer plus the return of safety Kendarin Ray and cornerback Kenney Solomon -- two players who initially hit the portal amid the coaching change before withdrawing.