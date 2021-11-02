TU kicker Zack Long remains perfect on field goals, PATs

As a student at the University of Tulsa, Zack Long decided to take up placekicking in an attempt to join the Hurricane football team.

A former soccer player, Long made a video showcasing his ability and gave it to the football coaches. The result was a walk-on role with the team.

Playing organized football for the first time, Long put in the work to be a successful kicker. In his third year, he hasn’t missed, making all 10 field goals and 21 extra-point attempts.

“You see what he’s been able to accomplish and what he’s been able to do, and we have so much faith in what he can do,” coach Philip Montgomery said. “I’m really just thrilled for him and what he has done so far to help our football team.

“And that’s what he wanted to do when he got here — be a productive member and try to invest into our program. He has definitely done that.”

In a losing season filled with disappointments, Long’s emergence has been one of the best storylines. He is among the nominees for the Burlsworth Trophy, given to a player whose career began as a walk-on.