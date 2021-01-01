TU interim AD Rick Dickson disappointed by postgame brawl, apologizes to fans

A day removed from the unflattering scene after the Armed Forces Bowl, University of Tulsa interim athletic director Rick Dickson apologized to fans for the Hurricane’s involvement.
“The University of Tulsa expects our teams to set an example for excellence in sportsmanship and exhibit our values, including integrity of character,” Dickson said in a statement Friday afternoon. “We also expect our coaches to hold our student-athletes accountable for behavior on and off the field.
“Regardless of cause or the outcome of any investigations, we are extremely disappointed by the actions that followed Thursday’s bowl game. Be assured this incident is being thoroughly reviewed and the appropriate disciplinary measures will be taken. The behavior did not reflect the TU values we seek to instill in future leaders. I apologize to the loyal alumni and fans who witnessed such a troubling end to an otherwise successful season.”
The violent postgame brawl following the Hurricane’s 28-26 loss to Mississippi State appeared to stem from a pregame dust-up that occurred while players were loosening up on the field close to two hours before the game.
Video showed shirtless Mississippi State players approaching a group of TU players and they exchanged words and bodied up to each other. No officials or coaches were on the field, but other staffers did their best to separate the sides.
Throughout the rain-soaked game featuring a three-win SEC team and the runner-up in the American, the tension continued. TU received unsportsmanlike-conduct penalties against right guard Dylan Couch, punt returner Keylon Stokes and tight end Ethan Hall in the first half.
The Bulldogs had an unsportsmanlike-conduct penalty in the third quarter and a personal foul near the conclusion, when linebacker Errol Thompson obliterated receiver JuanCarlos Santana on the onside kick and proceeded to stand over him.
While many of the players met at midfield for postgame handshakes – some from TU instead headed directly to the locker room – things escalated, resulting in a huge fight on the Hurricane sideline.
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach was taking photos with fans in the stands at that time and TU coach Philip Montgomery apparently had left the field already. Few if any coaches remained, leaving various other staffers attempting to stop the brawl.
For the Hurricane’s role, the American released a statement late Thursday: “The American Athletic Conference remains committed to the highest standard of sportsmanship for its student-athletes and coaches. We are disappointed that this standard was not met today.
“We will work with the University of Tulsa to conduct a thorough review of the altercation pursuant to our Conference Code of Sportsmanship process and expect that the university will respond accordingly.”
In a statement Thursday, TU said it also will respond after a review is conducted. Likely repercussions will be suspensions for Hurricane players involved.
No statement has been issued from Mississippi State or the SEC. In a video shot in the locker room immediately after the game and posted on social media, Bulldogs wide receiver Malik Heath boasted about his role, having kicked TU safety TieNeal Martin in the head to ignite the fight further.
The lone reported injury was to another Hurricane safety, Kendarin Ray, who is expected to be fine after a possible concussion. He wasn’t directly involved but was believed to have been hit in the head with a helmet.